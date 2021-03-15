A part-time Legislature? + Special election set for Kamlager’s old seat + Recall watch

Good morning! Happy Monday and welcome to the A.M. Alert.

A PART-TIME LEGISLATURE?

Do California lawmakers have too much time on their hands? That’s the argument of former Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen, whose political action committee Take Back California is now circulating a petition to make California’s Legislature part-time.

“California’s full-time legislature is what’s killing our state. With 100% of their time dedicated to coming up with ideas for new laws to pass, these over-eager politicians are legislating everything under the sun,” the group said in a statement.

The PAC took time to call out one specific bill as an example: Assemblyman Evan Low’s bill to eliminate gendered toy and child care sections at large retailers. Low said that the bill is just following the example set by some retailers, like Target.

Conservatives ran wild with the story after it was picked up by The Drudge Report, with Mercedes Schlapp, former director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump tweeting that the bill was “more #CancelCulture insanity and more government control.”

Allen’s PAC called Low’s bill “one of the latest bad ideas” to come out of the Legislature.

“Not only would a part-time legislature limit the number of bad bills produced in Sacramento, but it would save taxpayer dollars and discourage career politicians,” the PAC said in its statement.

RECALL WATCH

Wednesday is the final day to turn in signatures for the recall. In the meantime, supporters of Gov. Gavin Newsom are ramping up efforts to defend him.

Following a 90-minute show of support from API lawmakers and activists on Thursday, members of the LGBTQ+ community on Friday hosted their own virtual rally, where they pointed to Newsom’s longstanding support of gay couples in California. You might remember that Newsom was issuing same-sex marriage licenses in 2004 as mayor of San Francisco.

“He stood with us throughout his career, regardless of the political or personal cost,” said Rick Chavez Zbur, president of Equality California. “He fought for marriage equality way back in 2004. Not because it was easy or popular, but because it was the right thing to do.”

Others like Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, and Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, added their voices to the chorus defending Newsom against a recall attempt.

“This governor has been drinking water from a firehose since the day he took office,” Wiener said. “And anyone can find things to take potshots at, but this governor has led us through some very, very difficult years, and because of his leadership, we are coming through these difficult years and we are doing the things that we need to do to succeed.”

Members on the conference call hoped to paint the recall as one led by anti-gay, pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.

“Make no mistake,” Zbur said. “When Mike Huckabee cuts a check for a campaign, you can safely assume it’s not intended to help the LGBTQ+ community.”

Some Californians would disagree with that statement.

Carl DeMaio, who is chair of the conservative organization Reform California and openly gay, rebuffed the notion that the recall was fighting against LGBTQ+ interests. One possible challenger, former Trump cabinet member Richard Grenell, is also openly gay.

“The damage being done by Gavin Newsom is hurting all Californians regardless of their color, creed, or sexual orientation – and that’s why the grassroots movement powering this recall is the most diverse one we’ve seen in the history of recalls in our state,” DeMaio said in a statement.

You can expect the Newsom defense parade to continue today, with a showing of support from Black lawmakers and leaders, including Reps. Barbara Lee and Karen Bass.

FILLING KAMLAGER’S OLD SEAT

It’s Sen. Sydney Kamlager now, so what’s to be done with her old Assembly seat?

Gov. Newsom on Friday issued a proclamation calling for a primary election for the 54th Assembly District for May 18, 2021. If no candidate wins 50% plus one of the vote during that election, a special election for the top two vote-getters will be held on July 20.

Now that the election has been called, the period for candidates to file has begun. Candidates have until March 24 to file their declaration of candidacy.

You can find out more information about the special election by visiting the Secretary of State’s website.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“#CALeg glossary: Gargoyle

Incorrect term used to describe the architectural ‘grotesque’ installed on the Chamber ceilings, by Bay Area sculptor Michael Casey. The mythical figures whimsically poke fun at the Presiding Officers.”

- Brian Ebbert, registered parliamentarian, speaking about the “interesting” sculptures in the Assembly chamber via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

California teachers could spend more than 12 years on union organizing with new bill, via Andrew Sheeler .

California’s top gun violence prevention experts and activists admonished the Department of Justice on Thursday during a public hearing to consider the agency’s proposal to withhold certain data from a state-funded center tasked with evaluating firearm laws, via Hannah Wiley.