What California is saying about Gavin Newsom’s pick for attorney general, Rob Bonta

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Wednesday, California Democrats offered words of praise and encouragement for Assemblyman Rob Bonta, who will not only be California’s top cop, but the first Filipino to hold the office.

Here’s what lawmakers and other political leaders had to say about Bonta’s appointment:

“Assemblymember Bonta’s commitment to justice and equity was apparent to me as Speaker of the Assembly when I appointed him to chair the Select Committee on the Status of Boys and Men of Color. This was a carefully considered appointment by the Governor, and I am looking forward to the confirmation process where Senators will hear more about the plans our colleague has to make our system of justice work for everybody.”

- California Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins

“This appointment demonstrates California’s belief that there is strength in our diversity. Assemblymember Rob Bonta is breaking another glass ceiling as the first Filipino American to become California’s Attorney General. He gives our communities hope and will lift API voices during a time of fear caused by the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Thank you again Governor Newsom for listening and responding to the needs of the API community.”

- Sen. Richard Pan, Chair of the API Legislative Caucus

“California is fortunate to have such talented and diverse leaders in public service, and this nomination is especially meaningful for Asian Americans, especially at a time when our community is experiencing great vulnerability and many are fearing for their safety.”

- Goodwin Liu, California Supreme Court Justice

“Through continued collaboration with our state’s leaders, lawmakers and community members, PORAC remains committed to delivering improved policies that will raise recruitment standards, increase transparency and place officers in the best possible position to serve Californians. We look forward to working with Attorney General Rob Bonta to champion these issues and to ensure the practice of law enforcement reflects our shared California values.”

- Brian Marvel, president,The Peace Officers Research Association of California

“I want to congratulate Rob Bonta on his appointment as California’s Attorney General, and Governor Newsom on another good choice. I look forward to working with both of them in the days ahead on defeating the pandemic, criminal justice reform, gun safety, consumer protection, the environment and other key issues. We need to keep moving California forward and beat back the efforts of those who are seeking to roll back our progress.”

- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California

“The Attorney General is the top law enforcement position in our state, and in entering this new role, Mr. Bonta will be playing a critical part in protecting all Californians. We stand ready to collaborate and assist the new Attorney General and wish him shared success in safeguarding victims and keeping California safe.”

- Chief Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association.

“Assemblymember Bonta’s appointment to serve as the state’s top law enforcement official sends a powerful message that California is committed to protecting our API communities and securing racial justice and equity for all. I look forward to our continued partnership in creating a world that is healthy, just and fully equal for all LGBTQ+ people — and for the diverse communities to which LGBTQ+ Californians belong.”

- Rick Chavez Zbur, executive director of Equality California

“Bonta’s historic ascension to our state’s top law enforcement position couldn’t come at a more critical time. At a moment when the freedoms and liberties of the Asian-American Pacific Islander community and all people of color are under attack, Bonta will serve as a powerful defender of those most threatened by exploitation and violence.”

- Art Pulaski, California Labor Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer

“As a key leader in California’s movement to end the racially biased system of money bail, Mr. Bonta is committed to ensuring our justice system upholds the promise of equal treatment under the law for all Californians - Brown, Black, white and API alike. As a longtime ally of California’s working people, we know he will faithfully and equitably enforce California’s laws and advance California’s priorities in the courts.”

- Bob Schoonover, SEIU California President

“Bonta’s commitment to equality and justice underlie his passion to ensure California’s workers are protected, receive good pay and can thrive. We know we can count on Bonta to put our families first and be a champion for the working class and look forward to working with him as California’s next Attorney General.”

- Amber Baur, executive director, UFCW Western States Council

“California’s educators and classified professionals applaud the appointment of California’s first Filipino-American Attorney General. As a state legislator, Bonta has demonstrated a proven and steadfast commitment to criminal justice, equity, and inclusion. Bonta also spearheaded the effort to provide free community college tuition to California’s students, easing the burden of student debt and making our outstanding community colleges more accessible to all Californians. We look forward to having such a fierce advocate for equity and justice continuing the progressive legacy of those who previously held the office.”

- Jeff Freitas, president, California Federation of Teachers