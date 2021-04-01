Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will receive his COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning in Los Angeles, his office announced.

A livestream is expected to begin shortly. You can watch it here:

The Democratic governor will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He’ll be the latest California official to be vaccinated publicly in an effort to promote public confidence in coronavirus vaccines.

Newsom, 53, is getting his shot on the first day all Californians over age 50 are eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. On April 15, California will expand eligibility to everyone over age 16.

Newsom and other state officials are racing to get as many Californians vaccinated as possible in an effort to ward off a possible new wave of infections and propel the state’s economic recovery.

So far, the state has administered more than 18 million shots, most of which for the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. About 40 million people live in the state.