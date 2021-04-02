California to allow large gatherings, indoor events. Proof of vaccination could be required

Large outdoor gatherings and indoor performances will be allowed in most parts of California starting April 15, state officials announced Friday.

The shift comes as more than 20% of Californians are fully vaccinated and the case numbers remain low.

As of Friday, nearly half of California’s counties were in the “moderate” or orange tier, with much of the rest in the “substantial” or red tier. Only three counties — San Joaquin, Merced and Inyo — are in the most restrictive purple tier.

In California, tiers are tied to which businesses can open and what kind of restrictions they must follow. The state is expected to further ease restrictions in many of its counties next week, when it is expected to reach a milestone of giving four million doses of vaccines to those in most disadvantaged communities.

Private events of up to 200 attendees will be allowed in the counties in the least restrictive yellow tier, with the capacity increasing to 400 if all guests show proof of full vaccination or are tested within the 72 hours of the event.

Indoor events or performances of up to 2,000 attendees or 10% of the venues’ capacity will be allowed in the counties in the yellow tier. The venues can fill as much as 50% of their capacity if all guests show proof of full vaccination or are tested within the 72 hours of the event.