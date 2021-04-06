California plans to fully reopen economy in June, aiming to end 15-month COVID restrictions

Teresa Allaro talks to Francisco Debs, an emergency medical technician, about information on her coronavirus vaccination card at a San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department clinic for farmworkers at the Paso Robles Event Center. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

California will fully reopen its economy June 15 as long as it has a sufficient supply of vaccines and hospitalizations are low, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Californians will still need to wear masks and will still be encouraged to get vaccinated after that date, state officials said, but the state plans to end its color-coded tier system that has governed county-by-county reopening for several months.

Newsom made the announcement the same day California reached an immunization milestone: administering more than 20 million vaccine doses, including 4 million in the state’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods. It comes more than a year after Newsom first ordered residents to stay at home, making California the first state to shut down its economy because of the pandemic on March 19, 2020.

Just last week, Newsom had warned that Californians needed to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the coronavirus, especially as virus variants thought to be more contagious are spreading through the state. But on Tuesday, Newsom and other state officials say that the state’s vaccination progress and success in keeping case rates low indicate the state is on track to reopen.

Everyday activities will be allowed and businesses can open with what Newsom’s office called “common sense risk reduction measures,” including encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated and continuing to mandate masks. The state will continue contact tracing and testing to detect cases early and contain spread of the virus.

“It is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy,” Newsom said in a statement. “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

Face coverings will remain an important prevention measure, especially indoors and in large group settings, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary. Masks will still be required at schools for the foreseeable future, he said.

Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine, though some counties have already begun offering shots to the general population. The state will have eight weeks between opening vaccines to all California adults and its target date for fully reopening the economy, which Ghaly said he anticipates will be enough time.

The hope is to also give businesses time to plan, said Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor’s Office of Business and economic Development, or GoBiz.

“This is being driven by health and science, but also with an eye to giving our communities... some visibility into what the coming months look like so they can begin to plan,” Myers said. “We’ve been in conversation with them on an ongoing basis through the past year... we’ve learned a tremendous amount about waht they need, and one of the things they need is predictability. So this will certainly help to provide that across the board, from event organizers to sports teams to symphonies and arts organizations and theaters and community groups as they move forward.”

The state is not currently planning on so-called vaccine passports, Ghaly said, but business are already exploring how to ensure people who are vaccinated can participate in gatherings and events.