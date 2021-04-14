Capitol Alert

Watch live: Gavin Newsom to give update on California school reopenings

California Governor Gavin Newsom gives a press conference after touring an area burned by last year’s Creek Fire near Shaver Lake on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
California Governor Gavin Newsom gives a press conference after touring an area burned by last year’s Creek Fire near Shaver Lake on Thursday, April 8, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans travel to Sonoma County on Wednesday to discuss school reopenings as California COVID-19 rates continue to fall. When the press conference starts, you can watch it below:

The vast majority of California’s schools are now open or expected to reopen in the next few weeks, the governor’s office says. Newsom will highlight upcoming goals when he speaks at an elementary school at noon.

California has, so far, administered more than 23 million vaccines. Earlier this year, Newsom signed a $6.6 billion reopening package to fund safety measures for in-person instruction and expanded learning opportunities. The administration has also moved to prioritize vaccines for school teachers and educators, as well as provide testing and PPE to schools.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
