Californians say students are falling behind, but still approve of Newsom on schools

9th-grade student Felicity Fernandez, 14, and her niece Cataleya Fernandez, 5, use the LTE internet service provided by Patterson school district in Patterson, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

More than 80% of Californians think children are falling behind in school after more than a year of mostly online learning, according to the latest poll from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.

The survey of 1,602 adult Californians conducted in early April shows residents are concerned about the ongoing impact of the pandemic on children, but a majority still has confidence in state and school leaders.

Among all adults, 64% said children are falling behind a lot, and 22% said they are falling behind a little.

Californians are also concerned that students in lower-income areas and English language learners are especially likely to fall behind: eight in 10 respondents said they were either very or somewhat concerned that those vulnerable students would be prone to fall behind.

“Californians overwhelmingly believe that children have fallen behind academically during the pandemic and that students in lower‐income areas and English language learners have been most at risk,” said Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO in a statement.

A majority of Californians say schools should be at least partially opened now. Among adults, 53% say they should be partially opened, and 28% say they should be fully opened. Among public school parents, 27% say they should be fully opened, with 48% saying they should be partially opened.

Looking ahead, nearly 60% of adults and two-thirds of public school parents say they’re concerned that schools will not be open for full-time in-person instruction in fall 2021.

Education and distance learning were among the most divisive political issues over the past year as some parents pleaded for a quick return to in-person learning while many school employees demanded a more cautious approach in the pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declined to force schools to reopen, but he and state lawmakers have offered incentives to get kids back in classrooms. Earlier this year, Newsom and state lawmakers passed a $6.6 billion spending package to encourage districts to return to classrooms and equip them with the safety measures and testing to do so.

Newsom has boasted that a majority of California schools have either reopened or plan to reopen soon, but many students are still doing distance learning full time, while many of those who have the option to attend in-person classes are only doing so a few days a week.

The poll showed a majority of Californians (57% of adults, 64% of public school parents) approve of how Gov. Gavin Newsom is handling the state’s public schools.

Newsom’s rating on schools has dropped significantly from this time last year, when 73% of adults and 78% of public school parents approved of Newsom’s handling of public schools.

Views of the governor’s handling on K-12 education break along party lines, with 79% of Democrats, 52% of independents, and 22% of Republicans approving.

The governor has borne the brunt of frustrations over school closures as he faces a recall election this fall, but Baldassare said it’s unlikely Californians are angry enough to remove him from office over it.

“COVID-related decisions affecting California’s K–12 public schools and the economy have been among the most vexing issues faced by state officials in the past year,” Baldassare said in a blog post. “Has voter frustration with Gov. Newsom over these two key policy arenas fueled the recall effort? Clearly, some Californians have been unhappy with his approach.... but voter discontent with schools and the economy falls short of the majority needed to remove the governor from office—and reflects the hyper-partisanship in this blue state.”

Newsom has signaled that he wants schools to be fully reopened in the fall, but if things take a turn and COVID-19 rates rise, it could hurt his chances of surviving a recall election.

“If progress containing the virus backslides before the likely fall recall election—placing the reopening of schools and the economy in jeopardy—voters’ approval of the governor and support for keeping him in office could slip,” Baldassare said.