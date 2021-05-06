California stimulus checks of up to $1,200 are heading to hundreds of thousands of residents

People walk near the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In a precautionary effort to deal with the coronavirus, the Capitol and Legislative Office Building were closed to the public with only essential state workers and legislative employees allowed in until further notice, based on a “stay at home” directive issued by Sacramento County. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Hundreds of thousands of Californians can expect a stimulus check from the state within the next eight weeks, if they haven’t already received one.

One-time payments under the “Golden State Stimulus,” ranging from $600 to $1,200, are on the way for eligible Californians who qualify to receive the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit.

Money is also coming to people who filed taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and earned $75,000 or less annually. Generally, undocumented residents file taxes with an ITIN.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the development of a state stimulus in January to provide relief for low-income Californians amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Distributing the funds will cost the state about $2.4 billion.

Stimulus payments are underway, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board, to eligible Californians who filed taxes between January 1 and April 23 of this year.

If taxes were filed after April 23, Californians can expect to get their payments up to 45 days after their tax return is processed through direct deposit or wait up to 60 days for paper checks.

Additionally, families receiving CalWORKS public assistance have received a one-time $600 payment under the Golden State Grant Program, according to H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the California Department of Finance.

Recipients of the Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment program and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants are expected to receive $600 payments in the next six to eight weeks from that program.

Last year, Newsom signed legislation expanding the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit to undocumented immigrants earning less than $30,000 a year, who file taxes using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

