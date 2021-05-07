Where is California growing? These 10 cities saw their populations increase in 2020

Merced is one of California’s fastest growing cites. The Central Valley community of almost 91,000 people grew by 3.1% in 2020. Merced Sun-Star

Though California saw a population dip of more than 182,000 residents in 2020, not every part of the state saw a decrease. Several cities saw significant population gains.

Many of the fastest growing cities are located in California’s Central Valley, while others are located in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Inland Empire or Silicon Valley.

Here are the top 10 cities, with population over 30,000, that saw their population increase over the last year.

1. Banning

Banning, in Riverside County, grew 3.8% to 32,223 people.

2. Merced

Merced, in Merced County, grew 3.1% to 90,971 people.

3. Manteca

Manteca, in San Joaquin County, grew 2.9% to 87,319 people.

4. Tracy

Tracy, in San Joaquin County, grew 2.9% to 98,601 people.

5. Santa Clara

Santa Clara, in Santa Clara County, grew 2.7% to 130,746 people.

6. Menifee

Menifee, in Riverside County, grew 2.7% to 99,686 people.

7. Clovis

Clovis, in Fresno County, grew 2.6% to 121,834 people.

8. Los Banos

Los Banos, in Merced County, grew 2.4% to 42,869 people.

9. Roseville

Roseville, in Placer County, grew 2.4% to 146,875 people.

10. Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill, in Santa Clara County, grew 2.3% to 47,374 people.