Capitol Alert
Where is California growing? These 10 cities saw their populations increase in 2020
Though California saw a population dip of more than 182,000 residents in 2020, not every part of the state saw a decrease. Several cities saw significant population gains.
Many of the fastest growing cities are located in California’s Central Valley, while others are located in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Inland Empire or Silicon Valley.
Here are the top 10 cities, with population over 30,000, that saw their population increase over the last year.
1. Banning
Banning, in Riverside County, grew 3.8% to 32,223 people.
2. Merced
Merced, in Merced County, grew 3.1% to 90,971 people.
3. Manteca
Manteca, in San Joaquin County, grew 2.9% to 87,319 people.
4. Tracy
Tracy, in San Joaquin County, grew 2.9% to 98,601 people.
5. Santa Clara
Santa Clara, in Santa Clara County, grew 2.7% to 130,746 people.
6. Menifee
Menifee, in Riverside County, grew 2.7% to 99,686 people.
7. Clovis
Clovis, in Fresno County, grew 2.6% to 121,834 people.
8. Los Banos
Los Banos, in Merced County, grew 2.4% to 42,869 people.
9. Roseville
Roseville, in Placer County, grew 2.4% to 146,875 people.
10. Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill, in Santa Clara County, grew 2.3% to 47,374 people.
