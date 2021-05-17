California waiting to drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated people until next month

Masked farmworker families stand waiting May 9, 2020 near Rolinda, CA. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fully vaccinated Californians won’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings starting June 15, the Newsom administration announced Monday.

Vaccinated people will be able to ditch their face coverings in most settings under the new California rules, which will conform to updated guidance the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week.

“California has made amazing progress against COVID-19,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday announcing the change. “We’re giving California time to prepare and think through the implementation of these new guidelines from the CDC.”

After June 15, vaccinated people will still need to mask up when using public transportation and in health care settings including in doctors offices, hospitals and nursing homes.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The change will represent a major a turning point for Californians, who have been required to wear face coverings near people from outside their household since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate in June.

“If you are fully vaccinated you can start doing the things you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing Thursday announcing the new federal guidance. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

NEWS: @GavinNewsom tells me CA's mask mandate will almost entirely go away on June 15th.



"Only in those massively large [indoor] settings where people from around the world are convening & people are mixing in real dense spaces. Otherwise...no mandates"



More @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/17yyyt0Unb — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) May 12, 2021