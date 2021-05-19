California GOP settles lawsuit for $11 million after man left quadriplegic in 2016 crash

The California Republican Party this week agreed to an $11 million settlement with a man left quadriplegic after being struck on the freeway by a GOP campaign worker.

The law firm representing the victim said that the settlement, the maximum amount available under the California GOP’s insurance policy, “helps expose the ongoing dangers of political campaigns which have become big business, with goals far beyond a single election.

“Politicians have responsibilities just like any other employer, and this settlement ensures that political campaigns will not escape accountability or receive special treatment,” Chris Aitken of Aitken Aitken Cohn said in a statement.

Ashlee Titus, general counsel for the California Republican Party, said in a statement, “In 2016, an employee of a California Assembly campaign was involved in a car accident that permanently impacted the life of the plaintiff. The individual involved in the car accident was not an employee of the California Republican Party. The settlement was entirely paid by our insurance company, Travelers Insurance Company, and not by the Party. We continue to wish the best for everyone involved.”

The incident that led to the settlement occurred on Aug. 5, 2016.

Richard Ruehle was riding his motorcycle on the freeway in the Inland Empire when he was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu driven by an unlicensed driver who was working for Eric Linder’s 2016 State Assembly campaign, according to a statement from Aitken Aitken Cohn.

According to the law firm, the driver for the Linder campaign’s work went beyond just getting Linder elected — he was gathering data for a statewide voter database to use in campaigns at the local, state and national level.

“That meant his work didn’t just benefit Linder’s campaign, it benefited the state California Republican Party. Together, the efforts constituted a legal joint venture that made both entities liable for Ruehle’s injuries. The California Republican Party considered victory in Linder’s Assembly District 60 in Riverside County to be so important that they poured extra money, services, equipment and attention into extensive data-gathering efforts that had employees contacting as many voters as possible,” according to the law firm.

Aitken Aitken Cohn has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic campaigns and organizations over the years, including $26,000 to the Democratic Party of Orange County in January 2020, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.