Faulconer’s veterans plan + Newsom’s ‘what the hell’ moment + Police decertification

Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego and a Republican candidate for governor, speaks at a press conference outside of the California Department of Education in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

FAULCONER DEBUTS VETERANS PLANS

Via Lara Korte

A few weeks after announcing his “California Comeback” tax cut proposal, recall candidate Kevin Faulconer on Wednesday introduced a four-part plan to support the state’s 1.6 million veterans, 11,000 of whom are homeless.

“It is a continuing part of our effort to make California more affordable and livable for the men and women who serve our nation,” Faulconer, who wants to unseat Gov. Newsom, told The Bee. “The fact that we have 11,000 homeless veterans... being left out in the cold is unacceptable.”

Faulconer touted his experience helping the homeless population in San Diego as mayor. If he were to win the governor’s seat, he said he would implement the same strategies at the state level.

Here is what Faulconer wants to do for California veterans:

Exempt military retirement from income taxes. California is one of only three states (including Vermont, Virginia and Washington D.C.) that taxes military retirement income.

California is one of only three states (including Vermont, Virginia and Washington D.C.) that taxes military retirement income. House California’s Heroes. Using an executive order, Faulconer says he would create a statewide plan modeled off the one used in San Diego, which partnered with landlords to make it easier to keep veterans in their homes.

Using an executive order, Faulconer says he would create a statewide plan modeled off the one used in San Diego, which partnered with landlords to make it easier to keep veterans in their homes. Increase funding to county veteran services offices. Faulconer wants to bulk up funds for the offices that help veterans navigate and take advantage of federal benefits.

Faulconer wants to bulk up funds for the offices that help veterans navigate and take advantage of federal benefits. Double the amount for the disabled veterans property tax exemption from $200,000 to $400,000. His team says this would help veterans afford to stay in California.

The plan is designed with “one goal in mind,” Faulconer said, to “support our veterans and make it more affordable to stay in our great state.”

‘WHEN ARE WE GOING TO COME TO GRIPS WITH THIS?’

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for more gun control Wednesday, hours after a gunman fatally shot nine people at a San Jose rail yard.

At a press conference, he said said it’s past time Americans do more to combat gun violence.

“What the hell is going on in the United States of America?” he asked. “When are we going to come to grips with this? When are we going to put down our arms – literally and figuratively – our politics, stale rhetoric, finger pointing, all the hand wringing, consternation that produces nothing except more fury and frustration... over and over and over again.”

News organizations have identified the shooting suspect as Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician at the railyard where the shooting took place. The victims worked at the Valley Transportation Authority, and ranged in age from 29 to 63.

In response to Newsom’s comments, Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, said he would “welcome” the governor to publicly support Assembly Bill 1223, a measure Levine authored that would tax guns and ammunition purchases to fund gun violence prevention.

“It’s time for leaders to show leadership,” Levine wrote on Twitter.

SB 2 CLEARS THE SENATE

SB 2, the proposed law that would create a decertification process for police officers convicted of serious crimes or terminated for misconduct, moves on to the Assembly, after clearing a 26-9 Senate floor vote on Wednesday.

“California is able to revoke the certification or licenses of bad doctors, lawyers, and even barbers, but is unable to decertify police officers who have broken the law and violated the public trust,” said bill author Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, in a statement. “While California prides itself on being a leader on so many issues we are so far behind on this. On the heels of the one year anniversary since the murder of George Floyd, we have a duty to the thousands of voices crying out for us to pass this bill. This is all about treating people fairly and holding those who don’t accountable.”

SB 2 is a priority of the Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored by a coalition of groups, including Alliance for Boys and Men of Color, ACLU of California, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and California Families United 4 Justice.

“One year after the murder of George Floyd the people still demand justice, which begins with commonsense policy like SB 2. Black Lives Matter is committed to pushing our co-sponsored bill through the state Assembly and challenging lawmakers to not just say Black Lives Matter, but make Black Lives Matter,” said Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter CA in a statement. “

It is opposed by several law enforcement organizations, including the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, California Police Chiefs Association and the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking in the aftermath of a mass shooting in San Jose.

