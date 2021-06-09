Business groups call on counties to reopen + Dozens want to run in recall + New Schubert ad

Shoppers stand on line to get into the Foot Locker inside the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville on Friday, May 22, 2020. The mall opened it’s doors to the public for the first time, with some restrictions, since the California stay-at-home order went into effect during the coronavirus pandemic. jpierce@sacbee.com

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

REOPENING COUNTY GOVERNMENTS

A coalition of business groups are calling on county public health leaders to follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s and reopen on June 15.

Finally, normal life is on the horizon. The extraordinary public health emergency brought on by the novel coronavirus has receded. California now has one of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the nation and more than half of all Californians have received at least one vaccine dose. While the crisis is ending, we all know the virus has not disappeared and we are entering a new phase in the effort to stop this disease,” the letter reads in part.

The letter calls on public health officers and directors to eliminate the tier system “so millions of families can return to work and school.”

“We look forward to our continued partnership ensuring that employees, customers and all Californians continue to remain safe, especially as the state and local governments relinquish their emergency powers and focus on how to manage this virus over the long-term. Whether it is supporting employees and customers who choose to continue to wear their masks, maintaining many of the cleaning measures we implemented last year, continuing additional delivery and outdoor options, or providing access to boosters for the vaccine, we are ready to implement this next phase as safely as possible,” the letter concludes.

Signatories of the letter include the California Chamber of Commerce, California Business Roundtable, California Retailers Association and the California Taxpayer’s Coalition.

You can read the letter for yourself by visiting here.

HOW MANY CANDIDATES WANT A SHOT AT RECALL?

Via Lara Korte...

FYI: Yesterday was the last day for recall signers to rescind their support from the Recall Gavin 2020 petition. It’s unlikely that many voters actually took back their signature, but it’s another step closer to scheduling a recall election.

Olympian/reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is set to make an appearance alongside fellow Republican candidates next week to make their governor pitches at the San Diego County Republican Party’s bimonthly meeting in Mission Valley on June 14. Other candidates include Jenny Rae Le Roux, Joseph Luciano, Sarah Stephens and Anthony Trimino.

By some counts, there’s more than 60 candidates who have signed up to run in the recall. But remember: more than 50% of voters would have to vote “yes” to recalling Gavin Newsom in order for any of them to stand a chance.

SCHUBERT RELEASES CAMPAIGN AD

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has released a campaign ad in her bid to be elected attorney general.

The ad features a rape victim named Gwyn, who discusses why she is supporting Schubert’s bid.

“Anne Marie is going to get my vote because she cares about victims, she’s relentless, and so, so smart,” Gwyn said in the ad, which you can watch here.

Dave Gilliard, consultant for the Schubert campaign, said in a statement that Schubert, with more than 30 years of experience, is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected prosecutors.

“During her career, Anne Marie Schubert has touched the lives of thousands of crime victims and brought justice to the dangerous criminals like the one who victimized Gwyn. Compelling stories like Gwyn’s prove Anne Marie’s real-world experience injustice is simply unmatched in this campaign for attorney general,” Gilliard said in a statement.

Schubert is running against Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta, who was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There’s a false binary out there that housing is either single family or skyscraper apartments. The truth is there’s so much diverse options in between, like 4-plexes we want to legalize in all CA. Restrictive, exclusionary zoning laws worsen our housing crisis.”

- Assemblyman Alex Lee, D-San Jose, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

In his decision to strike down California’s assault weapons ban, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez described the AR-15 rifle as “good for both home and battle,” via Andrew Sheeler .

California state correctional officers will receive nearly $5,000 in pandemic bonuses plus extra paid time off in a new contract agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, via Wes Venteicher .

The median single-family home in the Golden State sold for 23.9% more in March 2021 than it did a year ago, and 5.7% more since December, according to the state Department of Finance. The numbers underscore an increasingly exclusive housing market that’s squeezing middle- and low-income families out of California, via Hannah Wiley.