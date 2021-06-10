Capitol Alert
Gavin Newsom recall could cost California taxpayers at least $215 million, counties say
California counties expect to spend an estimated $215 million to conduct a statewide special recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a report compiled by the California Department of Finance.
That’s more than the $200 million local public health officials requested from Newsom in this year’s budget to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future challenges.
The estimate from counties comes as state agencies prepare for the expected recall election, which has not been scheduled.
The chances of the recall successfully removing Newsom remain slim, according to experts and pollsters. A recent survey from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found support for recalling the governor stands at 36%.
Last month, a coalition of county organizations requested that lawmakers include recall election funding in the 2021 Budget Act. The Department of Finance asked for cost estimates from all 58 California counties so a provision may be included in the budget, which is due next Tuesday.
The $215 million cost to counties is not the final tally for a recall election, according to a memo from the finance department sent Thursday. The secretary of state’s costs have yet to be calculated.
Finance is required to provide estimates regarding the costs of the recall election to the governor, secretary of state, and the chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee after the secretary of state provides notice that there are sufficient signatures to initiate a recall, which it has not done yet.
Costs to individual counties ranged from a few hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions of dollars. Under a provision passed earlier this year, all California registered voters will receive a mail ballot for special elections held in 2021, similar to the 2020 presidential election, due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.
Here’s what each county estimates a recall election will cost them, according to the Department of Finance:
Alameda County $20,970,518
Alpine County $41,250
Amador County $113,440
Butte County $785,575
Calaveras County $189,597
Colusa County $90,745
Contra Costa County $4,536,800
Del Norte County $120,447
El Dorado County $441,778
Fresno County $3,980,000
Glenn County $198,645
Humboldt County $558,800
Imperial County $410,500
Inyo County $97,777
Kern County $2,500,032
Kings County $515,473
Lake County $289,025
Lassen County $74,700
Los Angeles County $49,154,000
Madera County $654,000
Marin County $1,462,919
Mariposa County $56,626
Mendocino County $293,004
Merced County $1,108,813
Modoc County $36,230
Mono County $189,307
Monterey County $2,944,401
Napa County $557,156
Nevada County $592,431
Orange County $6,903,631
Placer County $1,674,950
Plumas County $74,231
Riverside County $5,000,000
Sacramento County $5,315,807
San Benito County $390,597
San Bernardino County $32,068,216
San Diego County $20,000,000
San Francisco County $8,296,339
San Joaquin County $4,098,970
San Luis Obispo County $1,173,430
San Mateo County $3,964,000
Santa Barbara County $2,374,503
Santa Clara County $14,478,054
Santa Cruz County $1,282,996
Shasta County $1,130,776
Sierra County $19,200
Siskiyou County $330,598
Solano County $2,991,426
Sonoma County $1,406,563
Stanislaus County $1,987,903
Sutter County $345,961
Tehama County $171,914
Trinity County $111,927
Tulare County $1,373,550
Tuolumne County $181,000
Ventura County $3,783,214
Yolo County $1,036,750
Yuba County $303,009
