Gavin Newsom recall could cost California taxpayers at least $215 million, counties say

A volunteer with the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign, who did not want to be identified, walks back to a signature-collection table set up in the parking lot of Rivergate Shopping Center after holding a sign at the intersection Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rancho Cordova. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

California counties expect to spend an estimated $215 million to conduct a statewide special recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a report compiled by the California Department of Finance.

That’s more than the $200 million local public health officials requested from Newsom in this year’s budget to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future challenges.

The estimate from counties comes as state agencies prepare for the expected recall election, which has not been scheduled.

The chances of the recall successfully removing Newsom remain slim, according to experts and pollsters. A recent survey from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found support for recalling the governor stands at 36%.

Last month, a coalition of county organizations requested that lawmakers include recall election funding in the 2021 Budget Act. The Department of Finance asked for cost estimates from all 58 California counties so a provision may be included in the budget, which is due next Tuesday.

The $215 million cost to counties is not the final tally for a recall election, according to a memo from the finance department sent Thursday. The secretary of state’s costs have yet to be calculated.

Finance is required to provide estimates regarding the costs of the recall election to the governor, secretary of state, and the chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee after the secretary of state provides notice that there are sufficient signatures to initiate a recall, which it has not done yet.

Costs to individual counties ranged from a few hundred thousand dollars to tens of millions of dollars. Under a provision passed earlier this year, all California registered voters will receive a mail ballot for special elections held in 2021, similar to the 2020 presidential election, due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.

Here’s what each county estimates a recall election will cost them, according to the Department of Finance:

Alameda County $20,970,518

Alpine County $41,250

Amador County $113,440

Butte County $785,575

Calaveras County $189,597

Colusa County $90,745

Contra Costa County $4,536,800

Del Norte County $120,447

El Dorado County $441,778

Fresno County $3,980,000

Glenn County $198,645

Humboldt County $558,800

Imperial County $410,500

Inyo County $97,777

Kern County $2,500,032

Kings County $515,473

Lake County $289,025

Lassen County $74,700

Los Angeles County $49,154,000

Madera County $654,000

Marin County $1,462,919

Mariposa County $56,626

Mendocino County $293,004

Merced County $1,108,813

Modoc County $36,230

Mono County $189,307

Monterey County $2,944,401

Napa County $557,156

Nevada County $592,431

Orange County $6,903,631

Placer County $1,674,950

Plumas County $74,231

Riverside County $5,000,000

Sacramento County $5,315,807

San Benito County $390,597

San Bernardino County $32,068,216

San Diego County $20,000,000

San Francisco County $8,296,339

San Joaquin County $4,098,970

San Luis Obispo County $1,173,430

San Mateo County $3,964,000

Santa Barbara County $2,374,503

Santa Clara County $14,478,054

Santa Cruz County $1,282,996

Shasta County $1,130,776

Sierra County $19,200

Siskiyou County $330,598

Solano County $2,991,426

Sonoma County $1,406,563

Stanislaus County $1,987,903

Sutter County $345,961

Tehama County $171,914

Trinity County $111,927

Tulare County $1,373,550

Tuolumne County $181,000

Ventura County $3,783,214

Yolo County $1,036,750

Yuba County $303,009