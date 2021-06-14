How long until Newsom recall election? + Budget deadline + Planned Parenthood vaccine ads

A volunteer with the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign, who did not want to be identified, walks back to a signature-collection table set up in the parking lot of Rivergate Shopping Center after holding a sign at the intersection Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rancho Cordova. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

WHEN’S THE RECALL HAPPENING?

Via Lara Korte...

We now know how much a recall election will cost counties. A report compiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Department of Finance Thursday found counties will spend a total of $215 million conducting the special election sometime this year.

The Finance Department compiled the estimate to send it to lawmakers so they could include a line item in their state budget, which is due on Tuesday.

But the estimate also means the state could schedule the recall sooner than later, which some Democrats say would be a smart move for the governor, who is currently enjoying buoyant approval ratings, a massive budget surplus and low COVID-19 spread.

In the grand recall timeline, we’re currently waiting for counties to verify the number of petition signatures that were withdrawn by June 8.

Once that deadline passes on June 22, the Secretary of State is expected to certify the petition and send a notice to the finance department, which will then have 30 days to calculate a final estimate (the current $215 million price tag doesn’t include costs to the Secretary of State).

California elections code says the Joint Legislative Budget Committee then has 30 days to do their own review of the budget. But Democratic leaders say it won’t be necessary now that they know what they’ll pay out to counties.

Depending on how quickly the Department of Finance compiles a final cost estimate, we could see Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis set a date before the end of the month.

The election must be scheduled 60 to 80 days from the date of certification, which means we could be looking at an election in late August or September.

Unsurprisingly, Republicans weren’t thrilled with Democratic lawmakers’ decision to waive the budget review.

“Gavin Newsom and his enablers are changing the rules for the Recall in the middle of the game,” wrote Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, on Twitter. “They cheat in plain sight then wonder why people lack trust in our elections.”

NO DEAL YET ON CALIFORNIA BUDGET

It’s crunch time again for California budget writers. Lawmakers face a deadline Tuesday night to pass a state budget framework. If they fail, they’ll forfeit pay until they adopt a spending plan.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last month released his plan, a $268 billion budget pumped up by federal COVID-19 stimulus money and an unexpected $76 billion surplus.

The governor wants to put that money toward more stimulus payments to California taxpayers, including sending $600 checks to people who earn less than $75,000 a year. His spending plan also grants for businesses set back by the pandemic, and $500 down payments on college savings accounts for millions of California children.

Top California Democrats are largely on board with Newsom’s proposal, but they haven’t made a final deal with him. They released their own budget preferences earlier this month, calling for additional spending on public health and education.

The Legislature by law must pass a budget by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. They can adopt a spending plan and continue to negotiate with Newsom if lawmakers can settle their differences by the deadline.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD LAUNCHES STATEWIDE VACCINE AD CAMPAIGN

As California reopens, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California is launching an ad campaign encourages Californians to get vaccinated.

The “Take the Shot” ad campaign is running now statewide, and features 15- and 30-second ad spots in English and Spanish, which you can watch here.

“We know that many young adults are still hesitant to get their shot, for a variety of reasons, and in advance of the state’s wider reopening next week we wanted to contribute to the critical effort to encourage those who haven’t yet to take the shot,” said PPAC President and CEO Jodi Hicks in a statement. “With millions of patients and supporters across California, Planned Parenthood wants to use our brand and our voice to raise awareness about the vaccine and encourage our communities to get the shot – so we can all get back to what we love.”

The ads will run on Instagram, Youtube and Hulu.

“There are more than 100 Planned Parenthood health centers across the state, often in communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and Planned Parenthood is a trusted voice in those communities,” added Hicks. “Planned Parenthood is a strong advocate for equitable access to health care for everyone, and that includes making sure that vaccine outreach is inclusive of young adults and they can get the information they need about the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as encourage their friends and family to take the shot too.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Gavin Newsom needs to check his priorities. Instead of doing his best Pat Sajak impression, he should be trying to help the more than one million Californians who are still struggling to get through to and get help from his broken unemployment department. Californians deserve real leadership, and Gavin Newsom has proven time and again that he’s not up to the challenge.”

- California Republican Party in a statement released Friday.

Best of the Bee:

Would you trade less parking for lower housing costs? This plan seeks to do just that, via Hannah Wiley

Northern California city to sue Newsom administration over plan to close prison, via Vincent Moleski

It’s official: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday afternoon that will end California’s stay-at-home order and the county tier system on Tuesday, via Sophia Bollag.