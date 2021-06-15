Dems spend big to fight Newsom recall + California ‘dream vacation’ lottery

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Richard Pan and UC Davis Assistant Nurse Manager Claudio Alvarado hold a mock-up check for the first 15 Californians to be awarded $50,000 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento. The drawing is part of California’s new $116.5 million Vax for the Win program, designed to motivate Californians to get vaccinated leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15th. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

FIRST UP: Today’s the day California. We’re reopening from the long COVID-19 restrictions on our lives and our economy. Step outside. Take in the sunshine. It’s been a long 15 months.

NEXT UP: We almost have a budget. California lawmakers are still negotiating a final budget deal with Gov. Gavin Newsom, but they passed a placeholder $267 billion budget bill Monday that ensures they continue to be paid in the meantime.

The California Constitution requires that lawmakers pass a budget by Tuesday or face pay suspensions. The Constitution doesn’t require Newsom to sign the budget yet, however, meaning lawmakers can continue negotiating with the Democratic governor ahead of the July 1 start of the fiscal year.

“The budget we are passing today represents a two-party deal between the Senate and the Assembly,” said Senate Budget Chair and Berkeley Democrat Nancy Skinner. “This is the Legislature’s budget. We are working hard to reach a three-party deal that includes the administration.”

DEMS FIGHT RECALL WITH TIME AND BIG MONEY

The California Democratic Party on Friday pitched in $500,000 to “Stop the Republican Recall” of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It’s no secret the party is on the governor’s side, but the contribution underscores the big cash advantage enjoyed by Newsom and allies as he fights the recall.

You might remember that by the end of March, Team Newsom had nearly $2.5 million in cash on hand, according to state filings. The California Patriot Coalition, meanwhile, had only $165,000 in expendable funds.

The Democrats don’t just have cash on their side, they have time, too. At least, control over it.

Legislative leaders are expected to change the rules for when a recall can be scheduled by adding a provision of election law that says a 30-day review period by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee can be waived. The idea is that an earlier recall will be better for the governor, who is currently enjoying the political spoils of a budget surplus, vaccine lottery and slowing COVID-19 cases.

Republicans, unsurprisingly, did not take kindly to this news.

“Gavin Newsom and his Democrat loyalists in Sacramento are taking steps this week to change the rules of California’s recall process,” the California Republican Party said in a statement. “Spoiler: it doesn’t make a difference. Voters will be ready to recall the worst governor in California history on whatever date Democrats decide to let them.”

BONUS: Kevin Faulconer’s recall committee, Clean Up California, launched its first ad yesterday, and it’s all in Spanish. You can watch “La Promesa De La Destitución” here.

NEWSOM UNVEILS ‘DREAM VACATION’ DRAWING

Looking to get away from it all? Gov. Gavin Newsom is here to help with that.

The Democratic governor on Monday announced plans to hold a “dream vacation” lottery for people who have gotten at least one of their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

While details on the six different vacation packages are light, it apparently includes $2,000 for travel and travel to Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, with such perks as floor seats at a Lakers game, visits to Disneyland, Legoland and SeaWorld, and a stay at the posh Ritz Carlton in Palm Springs.

“With all due respect, eat your heart out the rest of the United States,” Newsom said Monday.

Newsom announced that the drawings for these packages will take place on July 1.

The dream vacation giveaway is being done in partnership with VIsit California.

“These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer,” said Caroline Beteta, President Visit California, in a statement. “The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We want this damn chapter of our lives over, done for, 100% never to return again.”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking to musician John Legend on Instagram Live, encouraging people to get vaccinated in order to move past the pandemic.

Best of the Bee:

California will let fully vaccinated workers go maskless after Thursday, June 17, pending a vote from the state’s workplace safety board, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, via Jeong Park .

Another California state worker union has a deal to end the pay cuts Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature demanded from public employees last year, via Isabella Bloom .

California state scientists will receive a 7.63% raise in an agreement their union reached with the state to end the furlough-like personal leave program under which they’ve worked for the last year, via Wes Venteicher.