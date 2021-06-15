Watch: Gavin Newsom selects 10 winners of $1.5 million in California vaccine lottery

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Richard Pan and UC Davis Assistant Nurse Manager Claudio Alvarado hold a mock-up check for the first 15 Californians to be awarded $50,000 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting California’s largest vaccine lottery drawing Tuesday morning during a press conference in Los Angeles County, where he’ll award $15 million to 10 winners.

You can watch the livestreamed video here:

The awards come the day California fully reopens and lifts COVID-19 restrictions like masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

During the event at “an iconic California landmark,” Newsom is expected to award $1.5 million to each of the winners as a finale to his Vax for the Win program. The initiative was set up last month to incentivize Californians to get the vaccine.

The governor has already awarded $50,000 to 30 winners and is doling out $100 million in $50 grocery cards for the recently vaccinated. On Monday, Newsom also announced six vacation packages as part of the program.

So far, California has administered 39.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a June 13 statewide data update. More than 18 million people are fully vaccinated, and another 3.7 million are partially vaccinated.