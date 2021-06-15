Capitol Alert
Watch: Gavin Newsom selects 10 winners of $1.5 million in California vaccine lottery
Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting California’s largest vaccine lottery drawing Tuesday morning during a press conference in Los Angeles County, where he’ll award $15 million to 10 winners.
The awards come the day California fully reopens and lifts COVID-19 restrictions like masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
During the event at “an iconic California landmark,” Newsom is expected to award $1.5 million to each of the winners as a finale to his Vax for the Win program. The initiative was set up last month to incentivize Californians to get the vaccine.
The governor has already awarded $50,000 to 30 winners and is doling out $100 million in $50 grocery cards for the recently vaccinated. On Monday, Newsom also announced six vacation packages as part of the program.
So far, California has administered 39.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a June 13 statewide data update. More than 18 million people are fully vaccinated, and another 3.7 million are partially vaccinated.
