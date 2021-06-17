Republicans want rainy day fund repayment + Child care wages + Recall candidate requirements

Good morning, and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

REPUBLICANS CALL FOR PAYING BACK ‘RAINY DAY’ FUND

Republican lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling for the return of $7.8 billion that the state borrowed last year from the Budget Stabilization Account, also known as the rainy day fund.

“This savings account is imperative to prepare for recessions and lessens the need to make difficult cuts to programs and services for communities in need,” the letter reads in part.

The state withdrew money from the savings in order to help mitigate an anticipated $54.3 billion revenue shortfall. However, that shortfall never materialized, with the state reaping a historic budget windfall instead.

The Republican lawmakers criticized the budget supported by Newsom and Democratic lawmakers for not putting more into the fund.

Budget plans favored by the governor and Democratic lawmakers would give put the state on track to have a $15.9 billion rainy day fund. Before the pandemic, Newsom’’s budget called for a rainy day fund with about $18 billion.

“The foolish logic mirrors continuing to withdraw money out of an emergency savings account to pay monthly bills after receiving a large bonus. The leaders of the State of California must be strategic and cautious to avoid falling into the trap of creating new and expanding programs before restoring the Rainy Day Fund,” the letter reads.

CHILD CARE PROVIDERS ASK FOR BETTER WAGES IN LETTER TO NEWSOM

In a strongly worded letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Child Care Providers United negotiations team demanded that he work with them to raise the wage rates for their members.

“We, the CCPU Negotiations Team members, who are mostly comprised of Black and Brown women, are writing to you today in crisis. As California reopens this week and you declare victory over COVID-19, too many women still aren’t going back to work, and thousands of family child care providers remain closed,” the letter opens.

The negotiations team wrote that while Newsom and the Legislature have invested in early childhood education, including a proposal for universal transitional kindergarten, that action hasn’t extended to those who care for the youngest children.

“If there’s enough money for 4-and 5-year-olds, there’s enough money for 0-3-year-olds,” the letter reads.

The negotiating team in their letter pointed to Gov. Newsom’s past remarks of support for child care providers, such as when he signed the bill granting them the right to collectively bargain in September 2019.

“So, Governor Newsom, if you genuinely believe what you said in 2019, you will work with us at the bargaining table to raise rates meaningfully so that we can support both our own families and the families we serve,” the letter reads.

You can read the letter for yourself here.

WHO WANTS TO BE A RECALL CANDIDATE?

Via Lara Korte...

Yes, there are currently more than 65 Californians who have declared their intentions to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election. But, they’ve got a few more hoops to jump through before their names hit the ballot.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber laid out the requirements for recall candidates on Tuesday, reminding gubernatorial hopefuls that they must file the required paperwork no less than 59 days before the election (whenever that will be).

As an aside: State law requires the lieutenant governor to schedule the recall between 60 and 80 days from the date of certification. Depending on what Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis chooses, the window for candidate filing could be as short as one day. And by the way, Politico reported on Tuesday that county elections officials are asking Kounalakis not to schedule the recall before Sept. 14, citing a logistical crunch.

Back to the requirements.

Recall candidates must meet the following qualifications: Be a U.S. citizen, be a California registered voter and be authorized to vote, and must not not have been convicted of a felony involving the misuse of public funds (bribes, embezzlement, extortion, theft, etc).

Candidates also must submit the following: Copies of their income tax returns for the last five years, a declaration of candidacy, nomination papers with 65 to 100 valid signatures and a filing fee of $4,194.94 OR submit a minimum of 7,000 valid signatures on petitions.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It still doesn’t cost anything to treat people with compassion, kindness, and respect.”

- Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

An I Street bridge replacement in Sacramento and West Sacramento. Help for Modesto’s dangerous 7th Street bridge. A new four-lane road with bicycle lanes on a part of White Rock Road east of Rancho Cordova Parkway. They’re all part of a $547 billion bill headed for a House vote this month, after approval by its House transportation committee, via David Lightman .

California prison psychiatrists could claim $10,000 bonuses as a perk for seeing patients in person under a proposed contract their union negotiated with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, via Andrew Sheeler .

The city of Sacramento is seeking a temporary restraining order against a councilwoman’s staff member, via Theresa Clift.