Masks will still be required in Capitol as California Legislature reopens from COVID

California lawmakers, legislative staff and public visitors will still be required to wear face coverings in certain areas of the Capitol regardless of vaccination status, according to internal memos sent on Tuesday to members and employees.

Everyone must wear face coverings in common areas like elevators, hallways, stairs, restrooms, committee rooms and the Senate and Assembly chambers, Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras and Assembly Rules Chief Administrative Officer Debra Gravert wrote in similar emails.

District employees will also have to wear masks while in shared spaces, and adhere to office building and landlord rules.

Members and staff who are fully vaccinated are allowed to take their masks off while in their own offices, regardless of others’ vaccination status. They can also attend work events without the face coverings.

Those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 are not authorized to remove their masks unless they are alone in a room or while eating and six feet away from others. They also are not allowed to attend indoor work events or district meetings without face coverings.

The Senate and Assembly had previously requested members and their staff to submit proof of vaccination to the Capitol Health Services Clinic.

Unvaccinated legislators and employees will have to test weekly on Mondays from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Cal Expo and cannot enter the building unless they have a negative result.

Those who are unable to be vaccinated or wear face coverings due to medical reasons are also required to submit proof of their exemptions.

Social distancing continues to be “encouraged in all common areas/shared spaces,” Contreras and Gravert wrote, but elevator capacity will be increased to four people. Plexiglass shields will remain in place and employee work stations will still be distanced.

The Assembly won’t require social distancing in committee rooms, the Assembly chamber or gallery and in vehicles, but the Senate will maintain that spacing in the gallery and in committee rooms.

“As demand increases for in-person attendance at hearings and floor proceeding,” Contreras wrote, “the seating capacity will be assessed and capacity increased.”

Employees are also allowed to better support their members during committee hearings, though they still can’t be on the Assembly or Senate floors during session.

The new rules go into effect this week.

The building has only recently and modestly reopened to the public and expanded access to members of the press after the state shed its COVID-19 restrictions on June 15. The Capitol had largely remain shuttered to most Californians since March of 2020, when the coronavirus was tearing through the Golden State.

The memos ask employees and lawmakers to continue monitoring themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and to stay home while sick.

Gravert, in closing, requested members and staff to “remember to be respectful, fair, and without bias in interactions with all persons.” She also encouraged everyone against asking about “why someone is not vaccinated.”

“Someone could have a religious exemption or medical condition that makes the vaccine dangerous for them,” she said.

“I know this has been and continues to be a very stressful time for everyone, and I want to thank each of you for all of your hard work to support our Members and Assembly operations through these unsettling and challenging times,” Gravert added. “Thank you for your continued efforts in keeping our Assembly family safe.”