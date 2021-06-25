Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on California homeless aid, discuss evictions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom highlights new firefighting equipment and his proposed $2 billion investment in wildfire and emergency preparedness at a press conference at Cal Fire’s airbase in McClellan Park in Sacramento County on Monday, May 24, 2021. rbyer@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on his administration’s homeless aid program Project Homekey in Santa Clara County on Friday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30. You can watch it here:

The press conference comes less than an hour after Newsom and lawmakers announced they’ve reached a deal to extend the state’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium, which has protected renters from being kicked out of their homes if they can’t pay rent because of the pandemic. The deal includes more aid for people who owe rent to their landlords.

Newsom and lawmakers also face a deadline to reach a deal on the state budget. The two sides are largely aligned on how to spend a multi-billion-dollar surplus, but need to reconcile details of an expansion of health care to more undocumented immigrants and a raise in rates for child care providers, among other issues.

To enact a budget in time for the July 1 start of the upcoming fiscal year, lawmakers need to have the text of the main budget legislation done by Sunday. They will then continue to hash out remaining details, likely for weeks into the summer.