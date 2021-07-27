California is expanding health care coverage to undocumented adults. How to get it

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday, July 27 signed a law expanding Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented Californians over age 50.

California will offer public health care to undocumented Californians age 50 and older starting next year in a historic expansion.

The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Tuesday expanding coverage means more undocumented Californians will be able to receive extended care through Medi-Cal. Previously, eligibility for undocumented residents ended at age 26.

Officials at the California Department of Health Care Services, charged with administering Medi-Cal to income-eligible Californians, say they are working with community organizations and county partners to provide this expanded health care coverage to undocumented immigrants in the state.

Some undocumented Californians are already receiving limited Medi-Cal services through restricted-scope plans that do not cover medicine or primary care. The agency will work to alert those Californians with restricted-scope Medi-Cal about the expansion, according to Anthony Cava, a spokesman for the California Department of Health Care Services.





By the end of the state fiscal year in 2026, officials anticipate 190,000 undocumented immigrants will be enrolled in full-scope Medi-Cal. Medi-Cal coverage for eligible undocumented adults and seniors is anticipated to begin May of next year.

Here’s what you need to know about how to apply:

If I’m not enrolled in Medi-Cal, how can I apply?

Undocumented Californians who aren’t enrolled to receive Medi-Cal benefits should sign up now, according to Celia Valdez, director of education and outreach for the nonprofit organization, Maternal and Child Health Access.

“Until the Medi-Cal expansion takes effect, newly enrolled individuals would only be eligible for restricted scope Medi-Cal, but they will be included in the transition to full-scope coverage,” Cava said.

To apply, visit this website.

Where can I find help to apply?

Valdez said the process to apply can be intimidating for some community members who are not used to receiving preventative health care services. That’s why, she said, it’s important for community members to find help from a health care navigator or enrollment specialist at a nonprofit organization to guide them through the process and ensure they have the proper paperwork to apply.

“We’re going to spend, surely, a lot of time educating folks on what’s coming and what to expect and how that’s going to work ... and making sure that they feel comfortable accessing services now,” she said. “It will be very challenging for those who have not been connected to a medical home, because they’re just not used to getting preventive care services.”

If you’re undocumented, is the application process different?

No, according to Cava, the process to apply is the same for everyone, regardless of their immigration status.

I have restricted-scope Medi-Cal for emergency-related care. How do I transition to full-scope Medi-Cal?

Current beneficiaries of restricted scope Medi-Cal will be automatically transitioned to full-scope coverage by May of next year, according to Cava.

Will obtaining Medi-Cal impact my immigration status?

Under the Biden administration, seeking public benefits will not impact your immigration status, according to Lynn Kersey, executive director of Maternal and Child Health Access.

Kersey added that it’s a barrier that causes many undocumented immigrants to not seek health care.

“People need not be afraid,” she said. “Unfortunately, even though (there’s been) a change in administration, undocumented people are afraid to apply.”

