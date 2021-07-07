California has $5.2 billion in COVID aid to help you pay rent, utility debts. How to apply

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through September and boost funding for a rent relief program set up to keep tenants and landlords out of debt.

The moratorium, which has been lengthened several times, was scheduled to sunset on June 30. But tenants groups fought for an extension amid concerns that the deadline would bring a wave of evictions before billions in aid had been administered.

To avoid eviction, renters must continue to prove economic hardship caused by the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their total rent by Oct. 1. But the rent relief program now has $5.2 billion in federal funds to help tenants and landlords cover 100% of their debts. Applicants who qualify can get months of help for arrears dating back to April 2020.

Thinking about applying for aid? Here are a few things to keep in mind:

▪ The state has a program, while some cities and counties have decided to set up their own systems. Some jurisdictions use a blend of the two.

▪ The programs were set up to prioritize low-income tenants and their landlords. Renters who make no more than 80% of their area’s median income are eligible, and extra priority is often given to those at immediate risk of eviction.

▪ Anyone can apply, regardless of immigration or citizenship status. Information provided in applications is kept private.

▪ Both renters and landlords can submit an application, and are often encouraged to work together to ensure all necessary documents are uploaded.

Sacramento-area help

▪ Sacramento city and county: The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency handles both the city’s and county’s programs. Assistance provided will depend on household need, and the agency is prioritizing renters who owe arrears. To apply, go to shra.org/sera.

▪ San Joaquin County: Due to a lack of applicants and deadlines to spend the funds, San Joaquin County already closed its rent relief portal, deputy county administrator Jolena Voorhis wrote in an email. The county is now reviewing what’s in the latest eviction moratorium law and weighing how to proceed under the next round of funding.

“If there are county residents interested in applying we will take that into consideration for future grant opportunities,” Voorhis wrote.

▪ Stockton - Applications are definitely still being accepted in Stockton, said spokeswoman Connie Cochran. Interested applicants can go to www.stocktonca.gov/renthelp for more information. Priority will be given to households making less than 50% of the area median income.

▪ Placer County - This program also stopped accepting new applications after April 30, according to the website. Residents who are already pre-qualified or enrolled to receive help, however, can still join the program.

Placer County, along with Yolo and El Dorado Counties, are also using the state’s portal to administer the aid. More on that program below.

California’s program

To find out where to apply if you live outside of the Sacramento region, go to Housingiskey.com and click APPLY NOW. This state-provided interactive map will also use your address to give you a link to the appropriate application portal. You can also call 833-430-2122 to determine eligibility and to receive help with your application. For those who speak a language other than English, call 833-687-0967.

For anyone who lives in areas that use the state’s program here’s what you need to know:

▪ Renters should have handy their 2020 tax return and a W2 or 1099G, along with current pay stubs and any proof of participation in subsidy programs. Applicants should also include utility invoices for unpaid services.

▪ Landlords should submit the lease or rental agreement with tenant and monthly rent information, as well as a statement reflecting the unpaid rent balance and a W-9.

▪ If you’ve already received rent assistance, the new law automatically bumps payments to 100%.

Finding help

Though the state in recent weeks has taken steps to improve and streamline the application process, it still takes time and can be confusing.

The state has therefore partnered with local nonprofits and community organizations with staff trained specifically to help people with their applications.

“If someone is wanting to complete the application process on their own, it’s a bit complicated,” said Jeneba Lahai, executive director of Yolo County Children’s Alliance, a group that has partnered with the state. “And most of our low-income residents in California do speak a different language.”

You can find a local network partner in your county by first going to HousingisKey.com. From there, click Apply Now, which will take you to a separate page with a Get Help button at the top. Choose Local Partner Network, which will let you find groups available to help in your area.

Each organization details in what languages they provide their services, or if they have any available tech equipment.

“I would advise to residents who are enrolling in this program to find a network partner,” Lahai said. “We are here to help you navigate the application process.”