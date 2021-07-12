Gavin Newsom signs California budget bill authorizing $600 stimulus payments

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, left, and Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, right, announce a deal to reopen schools at a press conference at Franklin Elementary School in Elk Grove on Monday, March 1, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

California residents making less than $75,000 can officially expect new $600 stimulus payments as part of a package of budget bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed late Monday.

The measures he signed as he faced a midnight deadline reflected agreement with top lawmakers on most aspects of the $262 billion budget.

Under the new law, Californians who make between $30,000 and $75,000 will receive $600 stimulus payments this year. Newsom and lawmakers had already approved $600 payments for people making less than $30,000 earlier this year.

Assembly Bill 139 also sends $500 to families with children, and $1,000 to undocumented families with children, who were largely left out of federal stimulus payments.

Newsom and lawmakers will continue to negotiate some details, including on transportation infrastructure.

“This budget represents the largest recovery plan in the nation – a plan that will not only sustain California’s recovery, but accelerate it by providing immediate relief to those that need it most and tackling some of California’s most persistent and stubborn challenges,” Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, wrote in a joint statement announcing the agreement. “This budget represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what California’s future can look like.

Action on the budget came later than it has in recent years, a full 12 days after California’s 2021-22 fiscal year started on July 1. Despite not having a deal ready for the start of the budget year, lawmakers and Newsom managed to technically meet deadlines laid out in state law by enacting holdover budget legislation even as negotiations continued.

The budget includes $196 billion in general fund spending and relies on an estimated $80 billion surplus. It also puts more than $25 billion into reserves, including $15 million in the state’s Rainy Day Fund.

The agreement Newsom signed Monday includes money to increase pay for child care providers subsidized by the state and to add additional slots for low-income families to enroll their children. It also includes agreement on how the state will improve broadband infrastructure to bring reliable internet access to more Californians. Those provisions will be enacted through a series of budget bills lawmakers plan to vote on later this week.

Newsom and lawmakers had already agreed to much of the plan in recent weeks, including expanding state-funded health care to more undocumented immigrants, adding a new grade to California public schools called transitional kindergarten and spending $1.5 billion on grants to help small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.