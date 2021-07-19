Former employee sues Treasurer Fiona Ma for sexual harassment, wrongful termination

Fiona Ma was elected California state treasurer in November 2018. Photo courtesy of Treasurer Fiona Ma.

A former state employee is suing California Treasurer Fiona Ma for sexual harassment, wrongful termination and racial discrimination, according to a complaint filed last week in Sacramento Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges Ma exposed her backside to Judith Blackwell, then the executive director of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, while the two shared a hotel room. The action made Blackwell “uncomfortable,” according to the lawsuit, which says Blackwell was “fearful to comment on Ms. Ma’s lewd behavior.”

The complaint also says Ma gave Blackwell jewelry, paintings and edible marijuana as gifts, and that the women would go out to dinner together frequently, along with Ma’s chief of staff.

“This lawsuit is baseless and without merit,” Treasurer’s Office spokesman Bill Ainsworth wrote in an email. “We are confident we will prevail in court.”

In May 2020, the complaint says Blackwell stayed with Ma at an AirBnb rental where Ma climbed into Blackwell’s bed while she was trying to sleep. Blackwell pretended to be asleep “out of fear and confusion,” it says.

Blackwell began working for Ma in September 2019 overseeing the state’s housing tax credit program. She also oversaw the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee, a separate program in the Treasurer’s office after Ma fired the director of that program, according to the complaint.

In September, Blackwell had a stroke that kept her from working for two months. When she returned, she says Ma assigned her enough work for two people and required her to work into the night, according to the complaint.

In January, Blackwell was fired, her lawyer Waukeen McCoy said.

Blackwell, who is African American, believes she was replaced by a “less-qualified Caucasian female,” according to the complaint.