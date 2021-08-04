A right-wing talk show host is leading the California recall election polls. Who is he?

Conservative radio host Larry Elder is leading in the polls to recall and replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But who is the self-styled “Sage from South Central?”

From minimum wage to Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump to the War on Drugs, Elder has taken a number of far-right conservative positions over the years. Here’s a look at some of them:

He is opposed to the minimum wage

Next January, California’s minimum wage for large employers will rise to $15 an hour. That’s $15 too much for Elder, a vocal critic of state and federal minimum wage laws.

“Why two people who are adults can’t determine what the price of labor ought to be, is beyond me,” Elder said in an interview with the McClatchy California editorial boards.

He is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump





Elder is an outspoken supporter of the 45th president, taking to Twitter to defend Trump’s track record and to castigate his critics.

“What keeps Democrats up at night? Islamofascism? Climate change? Thermonuclear war? Hardly. Donald Trump: Once and Future President #WeveGotACountryToSave,” Elder tweeted in May.

He has castigated the media for failing to pursue Trump’s suggestion that COVID-19 came out of a Chinese laboratory.

“The #CCPVirus has killed more Americans than died in combat in WW I, WW II, Korean War and the War in Vietnam—combined. Yet because Trump suggested it came from a Wuhan lab, the media failed to investigate one of the greatest mass murders in world history,” he tweeted in June.

Elder has frequently tweeted at and about Trump and the impact that he has had as president.

“.@realDonaldTrump’s greatest contribution? HE GAVE THE REPUBLICANS BALLS!!! #WeveGotACountryToSave,” he tweeted in 2020.

He is an opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement

Elder, who is Black, denies the existence of systemic racism, and has criticized Black activist leaders including Al Sharpton and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Dear @jack, There’s no evidence, let alone ‘widespread’ evidence, of police ‘systemic racism.’ Decades of research find cops MORE HESITANT to use deadly force against blacks than whites. Yet @Blklivesmatter routinely posts the ‘systemic racism’ lie. When will you ban BLM?” Elder tweeted in January to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter.

Elder also opposes the concept of reparations to Black people for the harms inflicted by centuries of slavery and institutional racism.

“WAS IT SOMETHING I SAID? Reparations is the extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves. #BlackLivesMatter,” he tweeted in January.

He has a history of making anti-LGBT remarks

A search of Elder’s Twitter feed turned up several anti-LGBT tweets, including one where he voiced frustration with the portrayal of men in Hollywood.

“Any roles for men not gay/transsexual/transgender/transvestite/cross dressers/bi-sexual or unsure? #GoldenGlobes,” he tweeted in 2016.

After the Orlando Pulse Night Club shooting in June 2016, Elder tweeted, “If the #Orlando terrorist was gay, does that disqualify the massacre from being a hate crime?”

He has needled Caitlyn Jenner, one of his rivals on the recall ballot, in the past. After Jenner came out as transgender in April 2015, Elder continued referring to her by her birth name and in a tweet wondered if she lost support from the LGBT community by identifying herself as a Republican.

Elder also tweeted in 2017 about Playboy Magazine’s decision to feature a transgender model.

“.@Playboy to feature its first ‘transgender’ Playmate?!? Jeez!!! If Hef weren’t dead, this would have killed him,” he wrote.

He is opposed to the War on Drugs

A self-described libertarian, Elder is critical of the U.S. government’s prosecution of the War on Drugs.

“I am for the government getting out of it, both federally and at the state level,” Elder said in an interview with conservative commentator Dave Rubin.

Elder has said that he believes that drugs should be treated as a health problem, and not a criminal justice one.