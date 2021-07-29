‘We could lose this recall’ + Water supply worries + CA leads in LGBTQ elected officials

El gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, en la Clínica Sierra Vista el martes 27 de julio de 2021 por la mañana en Fresno, CA. mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

‘WE COULD LOSE THIS RECALL’

Via Lara Korte...

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated it plainly for supporters on Wednesday — the recall race is going to be tight.

“Let us be very direct and very honest: if we do not have the resources we need to turn out our voters, we could lose this recall,” Team Newsom wrote in a plea to donors Wednesday morning, asking for a $3 donation to keep the fight going.

The governor’s Stop the Republican Recall committee has already raised more than $36 million to combat the effort, but the most recent poll showing an almost even split among likely voters is a cause for concern, the campaign said.

“The far-right Republicans are fired up, and everyone else thinks we’re going to beat this easily and is not motivated to vote,” the campaign said in its email.

Also in Newsom’s anti-recall arsenal? Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who shot a 30-second ad for the campaign, warning California voters to “vote no” on the recall.

Will it be enough to motivate Democrats into filling out their recall ballots? We’ll find out in less than 50 days.

CALIFORNIANS SAY WATER SUPPLY IS A BIG PROBLEM

A quarter of Californians say that water supply and drought is the biggest environmental issue facing the state, according to a newly published survey from Public Policy Institute of California.

“Water and the drought has jumped to the top of the list when Californians are asked to name the most important environmental issue facing the state today,” said Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO, in a statement.

The survey found that 69% of likely voters said that water supply is a big problem in their area of the state, including 70% in the Bay Area, 67% in the Central Valley, 60% in Los Angeles, 59% in the Inland Empire and 57% in the Orange County/San Diego area.

“Majorities across the state’s major regions say that the water supply is a big problem in their part of California, while about four in ten residents say their households have recently done a lot to reduce water use in response to the current drought,” Baldassare said.

The survey also found that Gov. Newsom has a 59% approval rating among likely voters for how he is handling environmental issues in the state — 84% among Democrats, 53% among independents and 18% among Republicans.

“Six in ten Californians approve of the way that Governor Newsom is handling environmental issues,” Baldassare said. “President Biden has similarly positive reviews, while more express trust in the state than the federal government on environmental issues.”

RELATED: Recall candidate Kevin Faulconer stopped in Fresno on Wednesday to promote his own water plan. Check out this report from The Fresno Bee.

CA LEADS IN LGBTQ LAWMAKERS

California has more LGBTQ elected officials than any other state in the union; with 157 LGBTQ elected officials, California more than triples the next highest state, which is Pennsylvania.

That’s’ the finding of the “Out for America 2021” report released this week by the Victory Institute, an advocacy group that works to increase the number of LGBTQ people in public office.

“While LGBTQ elected officials are growing steadily in number, at this pace it will still take decades to come anywhere close to achieving equitable representation in government,” said Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, in a statement. “This lack of representation has enormous consequences, because LGBTQ elected officials are best positioned to defend against anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks and to change the hearts and minds of colleagues in supporting inclusive policies.”

Mississippi is the only state in the nation to not have any known LGBTQ people in elected office, according to the report.

In California, the number of LGBTQ elected officials increased 24% over the last year, including increasing the number of LGBTQ lawmakers from six to eight.

You can see all the California LGBTQ elected officials here.

You can read the report for yourself by visiting here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It is beyond question that the vaccine is far more effective against COVID than wearing a mask. Public policy should be focused on persuading and encouraging ppl to get the vaccine. Telling those ppl that they must wear masks —regardless of vax status — is counterproductive. Also, generally, if you want to persuade someone to do something (eg get vaccinated)… start with logic and reason, and show them the evidence supporting your view. It won’t get everyone… but it’s better than shaming and insulting their intelligence, which never works.”

- Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, via Twitter.

