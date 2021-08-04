How to watch Wednesday’s recall debate between candidates looking to replace Gavin Newsom

Republican recall candidates (clockwise from top right) John Cox, Doug Ose, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer are scheduled to debate on Wednesday, Aug. 4., at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda. Sacramento Bee file

Four Republicans hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall will face off on Wednesday in the first gubernatorial debate of the campaign.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles will host the debate between John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda. The network says it also invited Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Newsom, but they did not accept.

The debate will air Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on FOX 11 and FOXLA.com and will be moderated by Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien, and station hosts Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson.

Viewers can submit questions for candidates to FOX 11.

The recall will take place on Sept. 14, but all California voters will receive a ballot by mail about a month in advance. Voters will be asked two questions: first, Should Newsom be recalled? and second, Who should replace him if he is ousted.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A total of 46 candidates are running to replace the governor, including 23 Republicans, 10 Democrats, 10 with no party preference, two Green party candidates and one Libertarian.