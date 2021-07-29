California voters say Gavin Newsom recall election is a waste of money

FILE — In this July 9, 2021 file photo Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him, Jenner is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. AP

Nearly 70% of California likely voters think that the special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is a waste of money, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California.

California counties are expected to spend an estimated $215 million to conduct the recall. That’s more than the $200 million, for example, that local public health officials requested in this year’s budget to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters remain convinced that it’s a good thing for the California Constitution to provide a way to recall elected officials like the governor, with 89% in favor of the ability to recall.

Two out of three California voters say the state’s recall process needs minor or major changes. Democrat voters are twice as likely as Republican voters to believe that the recall process requires major changes.

One change voters support is requiring a legitimate reason for a recall vote, such as illegal or unethical activity.

Voters also support raising the bar for signatures to get a recall on the ballot. Currently no reason is required – recall supporters must collect signatures totaling 12% of those who voted in the previously election. Voters support raising the threshold to 25%.

A majority of Republican and Democrat voters support holding a runoff election between the top two replacement candidates if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Recall candidates don’t need a majority to win as long as they’re the top vote-getter in the election.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger became California’s governor with 49% of the vote in the 2003 recall against Gov. Gray Davis.