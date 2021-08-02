California pastor delivers sermon urging Newsom’s recall — a test of IRS rules for churches

The pastor of a Rocklin megachurch who has defied California’s COVID-19 restrictions urged his followers during a Sunday sermon to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election, testing IRS regulations that restrict political campaigning inside churches.

During an impassioned sermon, Destiny Christian Church Pastor Greg Fairrington asked his congregants to vote “yes” on removing the governor from office in six weeks.

“You afraid of Gavin Newsom? My God, do your job as Christians on Sept. 14, and vote ‘yes’ on recalling an immoral governor,” Fairrington said while pointing to a screen behind him that delivered the same message.

In neon red letters and against a yellow backdrop, the screen read, “VOTE YES ON RECALL SEPT. 14.”

“Not paid for by any candidate or committee,” a second, smaller line stated.

Under federal law, churches are free to participate in many political activities, such as get-out-the-vote efforts. Religious organizations can jeopardize their tax-exempt status, however, if they or their leaders demonstrate bias for or against a candidate in a political campaign.

Specifically, the tax code states that these tax-exempt beneficiaries “are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

When making political statements, religious leaders are also encouraged to clearly state that their viewpoints are personal and not on behalf of the church.

Those rules do not prevent pastors from endorsing candidates outside of church or appearing at events with politicians. They restrict political activity insides houses of worship. Pastors generally cannot explicitly endorse a candidate from the pulpit.

Church leader criticizes Newsom

In a statement, Fairrington criticized Newsom for signing laws that updated California’s sex offender registration rules, set aside money for transgender health care and mandated public universities provide abortion pills through campus clinics.

“Throughout the governor’s term, his policies and politics have continually contradicted the Word of God and have been in opposition with the millions of Christians in California,” Fairrington said.

“My comments on the recall do not support a candidate but rather highlight the unfortunate actions by Gov. Newsom that have traumatic consequences for families, schools, communities, and the church,” Fairrington continued. “This is not a political issue, but a moral one, and it is the responsibility of the church to our community to preach what Ephesians 5:11 says: ‘Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.’”

He’s ‘telling people how to vote’

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School professor and political ethics expert, said it’s clear the church was weighing in on a campaign matter that should technically be off limits.

“There’s something on the ballot, it involves candidates, and (Fairrington) is telling people how to vote,” Levinson said.

Levinson said it’s unclear what the consequences for the church or Fairrington could be, but “my guess is they just get a warning letter.”

Fairrington previously made headlines last year during a surge in COVID-19 cases when he refused to close his church’s doors, despite restrictions on indoor gatherings.

During Sunday’s sermon, Fairrington also asked his members if they were afraid of President Joe Biden, along with a list of what’s considered left-leaning ideologies.

“Are we afraid of big tech, socialism, higher taxes? Are we afraid of a vaccine, liberal school boards, racial social agendas, (critical race theory), LGBTQ agenda,” Fairrington said. “The gender-neutral doctrine, anti-America, radical groups like Black Lives Matter? What are we afraid of, church?”