Environmental group targets Atkins + Who’s in next recall debate? + Fentanyl deaths

Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, is sworn in as California Senate President Pro Tempore during the opening of the Legislature’s 2021-22 session at the state Capitol on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TARGETS LAWMAKERS

Via Hannah Wiley...

The California League of Conservation Voters has no more patience.

The environmental advocacy group has had a rough year working with the California Legislature, specifically the Senate, and is taking its frustrations to the voters via a six-figure “Climate Courage” campaign criticizing three senators for “delaying climate action.”

One notable target: Sen. President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, a San Diego Democrat who’s known by supporters for her environmentalism.

Atkins wrote an ambitious proposal in 2019 that would have maintained California’s environmental regulations against changes from the federal government. This was during the Trump administration, when it was unclear for how long the former president would occupy the White House. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed it.

This year, Atkins is championing Senate Bill 1 to help prepare California for sea level rise by establishing new funds and tools to combat the crisis.

The league supports this bill, and gave the senator a 99% on its 2020 “environmental scorecard.”

Still, League CEO Mary Creasman said the Senate is falling short this year.

If you need proof urgent action is needed, Creasman said, look no further than the Dixie Fire in Northern California and the shrinking reservoirs throughout the state.

“It’s a big deal to do a campaign like this. It’s not something we take lightly. At the same time, we don’t feel like we have a choice. It’s our job as advocates on this issue in particular to do everything we can.”

Creasman said Atkins needs to “have a vision, prioritize it, and lead your house” when it comes to tackling politically inconvenient policies.

Atkins in a statement defended her leadership on climate change.

“The Senate’s record of producing legislation that protects our state’s natural resources and mitigates climate change impacts is irrefutable,” Atkins said in a statement. “As are my own efforts to address the clear and present threat of climate change.”

The league kicks off the campaign on Monday, and will blanket the members’ districts with flyers, billboards and ads. It’s also targeting Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, and Sen. Ben Hueso, a San Diego Democrat who chairs the Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications.

“California is getting hotter. Wildfires are getting worse. But California leaders are letting Big Oil put fuel on the fire, delaying action on crucial climate legislation,” one ad says. “Tell Pro Tem Atkins, ‘Don’t let California go up in smoke. Support environmental protections now.”

RECALL DEBATE TOMORROW

Via Lara Korte...

The Sacramento Press Club is hosting a recall candidate debate on Tuesday in Oak Park -- and we’re going to be asking the questions.

Republicans John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose have agreed to attend. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the target of the recall election, and challenger Larry Elder declined.

The debate will take place at the Guild Theater, 2828 35th Street, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, in front of a live audience. This one-hour event will be co-sponsored by The Sacramento Bee and CapRadio, and will broadcast on CapRadio and NPR member stations across California beginning Wednesday morning.

Vicki Gonzalez of CapRadio will host the debate along with Bee reporters Sophia Bollag and Lara Korte.

The debate is a ticketed event, and the audience will include members of the Sacramento Press Club, journalists, candidate supporters and invited campaign guests.

The event is $40 and available exclusively to Sacramento Press Club members. Face masks will be required while inside the Guild Theater. All audience members — including staff, volunteers, and journalists — must show proof of vaccination at the door.

Journalists hoping to cover the debate can request credentials here. Have suggestions on what we should ask the candidates? Drop Lara a line at lkorte@sacbee.com

RALLY AGAINST DRUG DEATHS PLANNED

A few months ago, Matt Capelouto testified to lawmakers about the death of his daughter, Alexandra, due to an overdose of fentanyl.

Now, Capelouto, president of the group Drug Induced Homicide, is back in Sacramento, as part of a “Day of Action Against Drug Deaths” sponsored by the California Peace Coalition, a collection of groups demanding that lawmakers take action to shut down the sale of fentanyl (a powerful synthetic opioid), establish universal psychiatric care for all Californians and move from a Housing First to a Shelter First approach to the crisis of homelessness.

Protesters will gather at 10 a.m. at the Sacramento Grand Hotel for an event titled “Debunking Drug Death Myths.” From there, they’ll head to the Capitol at noon for a rally urging action on their stated objectives. Finally, at 2 p.m., they will take part in a protest against drug dealers at an unspecified location downtown.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Re: Feinstein retirement/recall politics — If Newsom is recalled, elex officials have 30 days to certify the vote and the replacement would be sworn in around day 38. Hypothetically, Feinstein could retire and Newsom could replace her in that little window, if needed...”

- Sacramento Bee reporter Lara Korte, via Twitter.

