Sacramento Democrat tests positive for COVID-19 in vaccine breakthrough case

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus the same day he attended a conference with a dozen other lawmakers.

McCarty, D-Sacramento, in a text message confirmed the positive test result and said he is complying with quarantine requirements.

“I tested negative twice last week and was taking necessary precautions like wearing a mask in the Capitol. However, after feeling mild cold-like symptoms, I retested and came back positive for the COVID-19 virus,” McCarty wrote. “I have worked to notify those who came in close contact with me. I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and in good health. I am isolating for the next week and will be back at the Capitol on Aug. 30th. I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

McCarty said his wife, Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education member Leticia Garcia, and two daughters have tested negative.

McCarty’s infection comes as the highly contagious delta variant rages through California, increasing hospitalization and ICU rates.

The Legislature also reconvened last week for a month-long sprint toward its Sept. 10 end-of-session deadline, meaning lawmakers have hundreds of bills to consider and send to the governor’s desk before they can pack up for the year.

The assemblyman said he tested negative three days before and on the first day of an Aug. 19 through 20 transportation conference hosted by the California Foundation on the Environment and the Economy began. McCarty then tested positive on Aug. 20, he said.

Dozens of people attended the event, including local government officials, state board, agency and commission members and business and industry representatives, according to the conference participants list. Thirteen state lawmakers — six senators and seven Assembly members, including McCarty — were scheduled to attend, according to the list.

Half of the approximately 60 attendees participated remotely, foundation spokesman PJ Johnston said. All were required to wear a mask, show proof of vaccination and receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the conference beginning. The foundation required social distancing and gave each participant a take-home test for after the conference.

“Despite these gold standard protocols, one of our guests reported a positive COVID test,” Johnston said. “This person believes it was contracted just before the conference and was not testing positive until the second day.”

Johnston said that the foundation then texted and emailed all participants of the infection, and that no one else has so far reported a positive test.

McCarty is the latest in a long string of Capitol infections, many among vaccinated staffers.

Top human resources personnel reinstated a mask mandate amid an outbreak in the building in July, just weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and public spaces.

Unvaccinated Capitol employees are now required to be tested multiple times a week for the virus. Essential employees, or those needed during committee hearings and floor sessions, are also required to be regularly tested, regardless of vaccination status. Staffers were already required to submit proof of vaccination to Capitol health staff.

When an employee or lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, those who had close contact with the individual must get tested and quarantine, per Assembly and Senate rules.

About 95% of Assembly members and 86% of Assembly staff are vaccinated, according to the office of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.

Rendon instituted a vaccine requirement last week for Assembly employees, and gave them until Sept. 1 to begin the process. Those with valid medical and religious exemptions are allowed to skip the shots.

Members will not be allowed to vote remotely this year after a policy allowing the practice expired at the end of the 2020 session, according to Katie Talbot, Rendon’s spokeswoman.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said senators who were notified last week of a possible exposure are testing and following quarantine rules. Atkins has not yet instituted a vaccine requirement for Senate employees. She has said she is monitoring conditions to determine that necessity. The Senate has a 91% vaccination rate.

Atkins said it “remains to be seen” whether remote voting will be needed this year.

“But our hope is that we will be able to navigate the end of session using the tools that have helped keep us healthy and safe throughout this pandemic,” Atkins said. “Masking, distancing, hand-washing, and limiting exposure with those outside our households.”