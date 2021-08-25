Top-polling Democrat in recall calls for COVID filtration systems, water pipeline in debate

FILE — In this Friday, Aug, 20, 2021, file photo Kevin Paffrath, a candidate for the upcoming California recall election, poses for a picture at a campaign rally at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Paffrath, a YouTube creator, will be the only Democrat on stage during a televised debate on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) AP

In his first debate, the top-polling Democrat running in the recall, Kevin Paffrath, called for filtration systems in California buildings to protect against COVID-19 and proposed a pipeline to the Mississippi River to address California’s drought.

Paffrath, who has made his name providing financial advice on YouTube, argued that vaccine mandate decisions should be left to individual businesses and schools, and promised to protect Californians from COVID-19 by increasing availability of N95 masks and HEPA filtration in schools and buildings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who could lose his job to Paffrath or one of the other candidates if he is recalled, has approved billions of dollars for schools for ventilation, masks, and COVID-19 tests and has purchased hundreds of millions of N95 masks for frontline workers. Paffrath did not say how he would pay for his proposal.

The Wednesday debate, sponsored by KCRA and the San Francisco Chronicle, also featured three Republican candidates: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and Rocklin Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

Although the three Republicans have been included in the previous debates, Paffrath has only started polling as a top contender more recently, winning him a spot in the Wednesday debate. Paffrath’s videos dispensing financial advice have earned him a devoted following – nearly 1.7 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and almost 150,000 followers on Twitter.

Most polls show Gavin Newsom has a narrow edge to defeat the recall, but the surprisingly close race in the deep blue state has the Democratic governor doubling down on his campaign to get out the vote. In recent weeks, Newsom has peppered supporters with emails asking for help and donations with subject lines like “terrifying” and “this recall is TOO close.”

California recall ballots feature two questions: 1) Do you want to recall Newsom, and 2) if Newsom is recalled, who should replace him? Faulconer, Cox, Kiley and Paffrath are all running on the second question.

Newsom did not attend the debate, nor did Republican Larry Elder, the leading candidate in most polls.

Asked if they would impose water restrictions because of the drought, only Kiley answered clearly that he would not, while the other candidates avoided giving direct answers.

Paffrath proposed building a pipeline from the Mississippi River to bring water to drought-stricken California.

“This sounds outlandish, but we have a massive problem,” Paffrath said. “Researchers and PhDs have come up with a solution.”

He said he would coordinate with the federal government to build the pipeline on mostly federal land.

In previous debates, the candidates largely avoided criticizing their rivals onstage, but Paffrath bucked the trend, slamming Faulconer over his record as mayor of San Diego. He pointed to a 19-story office building Faulconer urged the city to lease but that has sat vacant because of asbestos contamination and $100 million in needed repairs.

In response, Faulconer said Califronia needs a governor with experience and said Paffrath, who has never held public office and who mistakenly called the state Legislature “Congress” during the debate, would need “on the job training.”

Faulconer spent part of his time attacking Elder over his support for legalizing drugs and his past comments on women. Asked what he would do to help women, Faulconer didn’t give specifics but said he’ll be proposing something on equal pay this week