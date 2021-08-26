Capitol Alert
Kamala Harris to miss Gavin Newsom’s recall defense rally after deadly Kabul bombings
Vice President Kamala Harris will not not attend a planned campaign rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, amid a series of deadly bombings Thursday in Afghanistan capital of Kabul.
Harris, who spent the past week meeting with foreign leaders in southeast Asia, will return to Washington after a stop in Hawaii, according to Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the vice president.
It was not immediately clear if the vice president would reschedule a visit to her home state, with just weeks to go before Newsom faces voters in a Sept. 14 recall election.
Nathan Click, spokesman for Newsom’s recall defense, said the campaign has not yet scheduled a new event with Harris.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that at least 12 U.S. service members died following two explosions near the airport in Kabul.
Comments