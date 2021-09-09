Larry Elder talks to farmers in Fresno about California water issues. What’s his solution?

Republican recall candidate Larry Elder met with a group of farmers Thursday in Fresno to talk about water, jobs, crime and other issues during a stop on his push to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The conservative talk show host was planning several stops across California on a bus dubbed “Recall Express.” His Fresno appearance focused heavily on the state’s water woes.

He said, if elected, he would immediately suspend the California Environmental Quality Act, allowing for the raising of dams and building of reservoirs. The act has also been blamed by candidates for the state’s housing shortage.

“These projects are all ready to go but they’re being held up for fear of lawsuits,” Elder said. “One of the many things I intend to do when I become governor is to declare a public emergency on water so some of these projects can be unleashed. It’s ridiculous.”

A dozen or so farmers spoke with Elder in a banquet room at the Picadilly Inn Airport, where reporters were not allowed inside.

The recall election has drawn more attention to the central San Joaquin Valley and water issues, according to Ryan Jacobsen, the CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau who also met with Elder. He said his organization has not endorsed either side of the recall vote or any candidates.

Farmers are facing a drought and Jacobsen said 2022 is “shaping up just to be a nightmare” for Valley growers.

“It seems like we’re experiencing death by a thousand cuts,” Jacobsen said. “Water is the big one, but there are a lot challenges and issues. ... I’ll talk to any candidate that wants to talk agriculture.”

Elder on Thursday did not address the incident in Venice in Southern California on Wednesday, when a woman on a bicycle wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at the candidate as he toured a homeless encampment. The tour was cut short.

On Thursday, Elder also also talked about crime in the state, and pointed to recent efforts to reform policing, calling it the “ridiculous defund the police movement.”

Elder was also accompanied by Bill Jones, the former secretary of state and co-author of the “Three Strikes Law.” The law is often held up by supporters as an example of good legislation for safe communities, while detractors say it disproportionately targets poor people of color.

Newsom is expected to make a stop in Fresno as well on Thursday.