California’s 7 tightest House of Representatives elections to watch in 2022

These are the seven tightest 2022 U.S. Congress races to watch in California, according to Sabato’s Crystal Ball, which tracks election results.

Four incumbent Republicans are running in districts that went to President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020, meaning their reelections are vulnerable. Three Democrats could also be in jeopardy, according to the Crystal Ball’s managing editor.

Candidates are able to file to run until March 11. The primary elections are on June 7. Redistricting, the process by which congressional districts are redrawn based on population data from the Census, could also affect elections.

10th District

Incumbent: Josh Harder, D-Turlock

Republican challengers: Jack Griffith, a veteran; Simon Aslanpour, a business owner from San Jose; and Jolene Daly, a therapist.

Democratic challenger: Angelina Sigala, an infectious disease expert.

21st District

Incumbent: David Valadao, R-Hanford

Republican challenger: Chris Mathys, a pro-Trump businessman.

Democratic challengers: Nicole Parra, a former California assemblywoman; Delano Mayor Bryan Osario; and Angel Lara, a former care coordinator for unhoused individuals.

25th District

Incumbent: Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita

Democratic challengers: Christy Smith, a former California assemblywoman who narrowly lost to Garcia in the 2020 election; Christopher Bellingham, a former combat medic and researcher; Ruth Luevanos, a city council member in Simi Valley; Rhoda Nazanin, an Iranian pastor; John Quaye Quartey, a former naval intelligence officer; and Dara Stransky, who works for a nonpartisan voter registration outlet.

39th District

Incumbent: Young Kim, R-Fullerton

Republican challenger: Eric Ching, a member of the Walnut City Council and former mayor.

Democratic challenger: Jay Chen, president of the board of trustees for a local community college and lieutenant commander in the naval reserves.

45th District

Incumbent: Katie Porter, D-Irvine

Republican challengers: Shawn Collins, a Navy veteran and reservist; Terry Dale, a veteran and army reservist; Christopher Gonzales, a pro-Trump veteran and lawyer; Amy Phan West, a Vietnamese refugee and rental car proprietor; and Nick Taurus, a self-proclaimed “American nationalist.”

48th District

Incumbent: Michelle Steel, R-Seal Beach

Independent challenger: Chris Balasinski, who launched an agency for basketball referees.

Democratic challenger: former Rep. Harley Rouda, who represented the district in 2019 and narrowly lost to Steel in 2020.

49th District

Incumbent: Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano

Republican challengers: Brian Maryott, a businessman and local elected official, and Christopher Rodriguez, a former marine, local city council member and business owner.

McClatchyDC’s David Lightman contributed to this story.