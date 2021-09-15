Biden calls Newsom’s recall victory a ‘resounding win’ for Democrats’ COVID policies

President Joe Biden congratulated California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his victory in the recall election, saying it was a “resounding win” for the policies both Democratic leaders have pushed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort to recall Newsom failed on Tuesday, with nearly 64 percent of California voters opposing it, according to the latest tally.

“Congratulations to Governor Gavin Newsom on defeating the recall vote,” Biden said in a statement released Wednesday. “This vote is a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic: strong vaccine requirements, strong steps to reopen schools safely, and strong plans to distribute real medicines—not fake treatments—to help those who get sick.”

The White House held up Newsom’s decisive win in the recall election as evidence that aggressive efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, which Republicans have criticized as government overreach, are widely backed by much of the public.

“The fact that voters in both traditionally Democratic and traditionally Republican parts of the state rejected the recall shows that Americans are unifying behind taking these steps to get the pandemic behind us,” Biden said in his statement.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Biden spoke out strongly against the recall at a rally on the eve of the election in which he cast Newsom’s top competitor, Republican talk radio host Larry Elder, as a “clone” of former President Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris also campaigned for Newsom in California in the homestretch of the recall election.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that she expected Biden would speak with Newsom later in the day or in the near future.

Psaki told reporters at the White House that Newsom had been “one of the leading governors” in taking steps to protect and vaccinate people against the coronavirus.

“This was a resounding victory for Gov. Newsom, but also for a science-based approach to fighting the pandemic for vaccines, for testing, for steps that will protect more people and save more lives,” she said. “And there’s extensive data from last night that shows that Californians were overwhelmingly in favor of a leader who’s willing to take strong steps to defeat COVID and get the economy up and running.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 11:47 AM.