Our team of reporters covering Latino California wants to hear from you. What should we cover?

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau’s told us lo obvio: Latinos are the largest ethnic plurality in California. And our growing population isn’t going anywhere.

The Golden State is home to about 15 million Latinos, representing nearly 1 in 4 Latinos in the U.S.

Over the summer, McClatchy’s California newspapers excitedly launched La Abeja, a weekly newsletter written by Latinos for Latinos. (Abeja means Bee in Spanish).

Our Wednesday morning newsletter is made possible by Nadia Lopez, the Fresno Bee’s Latino communities reporter, Andrea Briseño, the Modesto Bee’s underrepresented communities reporter and myself, Latino communities reporter for The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau.

Each week since our launch, we’ve delivered stories that touch the lives of Latinos living in Northern California, like the role Latino voters will play in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on Latino communities in the state, how proposed legislation impacts Central Valley farmworkers and whether the term Latinx is here to stay.

Nearly three months after we hit send on our first newsletter, we’d like to hear from our readers about the content they would like featured in La Abeja.

Please help us out by filling out this brief survey below about the content or changes you’d like to see in our newsletter to make it as relevant as possible to readers like you. To subscribe to La Abeja, sign up here.

