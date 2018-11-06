California candidates and PACs spent more than $1 billion on 2018 races, study says

California candidates and political action committees spent more than $1 billion on 2018 political races, according to data from the nonpartisan California Target Book.

The $1.033 billion total equals roughly $50 spent for each registered voter in the state, California Target Book research director Rob Pyers wrote.

More than $366 million was spent on the state’s 11 propositions. Opponents of Proposition 8 spent $111 million trying to dissuade voters from regulating dialysis payments, while opponents of Proposition 10 spent $75 million against the rent control initiative.

U.S. House of Representatives races totaled about $307 million, led by $35 million between Republican Young Kim and Democrat Gil Cisneros in Orange County’s 39th Congressional District. Rep. Dana Rohrbacher and challenger Harley Rouda were right behind at $33 million for the neighboring 48th Congressional District.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

State Assembly candidates and PACs spent a combined $114 million on 80 races, headlined by $5.5 million between incumbent Democrat Rudy Salas and challenger Justin Mendes in AD-32 near Bakersfield.