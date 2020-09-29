Sacramento Bee Logo
Elections

Your guide to spotting disinformation in U.S. and California elections

Voters, this year will see more misleading claims than ever before.

We’ve pulled together tools to help you identify disinformation so you can focus on the facts.

Please read on, and share with friends.

And watch our Disinformation in Local Elections virtual event here, where we discuss tools and tactics with experts.

Information that comes from an official source is not necessarily factual. Verify what you hear and read

Assume what you see on social media will need to be verified

Check up on the author

Reputable news organizations use bylines to identify who reported and wrote the story. Reporters often have bios at the end of a story.

NewsGuard offers trust ratings for a majority of news sites. It even has a plugin for your browser.

Go straight to the source

Many public agencies have statistics, proposals and projects publicly available.

It’s not just words. Photos and videos are being manipulated

Take this Spot the Deepfake Quiz and see if you can effectively identify what’s real and what is not.

Subscribe to Fact-Checking Newsletters & Podcasts

Report Fake News On Social Media

You can also join the fight against falsehoods in your feeds. On Twitter, users can report a tweet for being “misleading about a political election or other civic event.” Instructions here. Facebook has said it is taking steps to reduce voter interference.

You can read more here.

Key deadlines and voter resources for 2020 election

Oct. 19: Voter registration deadline

Oct. 31: In-person voting begins

Nov. 3: Election Day

Nov. 3: Absentee/mail-in ballot postmarked by date

VOTER INFORMATION

How to register to vote: registertovote.ca.gov

Check your voter status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

How to vote by mail: www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/vote-mail#apply

Track your mail-in ballot: california.ballottrax.net/voter

• • •

Your California mail ballot is coming: 5 things to do to make sure it gets counted

Q&A on California’s November election: What Latinos, immigrants and first-time voters need to know

Election Day voting: Californians have 3 ways to vote on Election Day. Only 1 requires a visit to a poll

Find full election coverage here.

