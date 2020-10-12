Here’s where you can drop off your 2020 ballot, legally, in California’s capital area

You’re ready to vote. Your ballot is complete. Do you know where to drop it off?

In light of reports that unauthorized, illegal ballot drop boxes have been spotted at multiple locations in California, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic deterring many from voting in person, it is especially important this year to know where to find the most convenient, legitimate box to drop off your ballot if you don’t plan to mail it in.

Each of the four counties in the Sacramento area — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo — have at least 12 different ballot drop box locations. All are open now through Election Day on Nov. 3.

All four counties will also be opening voting centers later this month, which are separate from drop boxes but can also be used to drop off your finished ballot in person. In Sacramento County, voting centers won’t open until 10 days before the election, on Oct. 24. In El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties, voting centers don’t open until Oct. 31.

Below are a map and a list of all official ballot drop box locations in the four-county capital region, as provided by those counties’ election offices. To prevent confusion because they are not yet open, voting centers are not included here, though those locations are listed on each county’s website.

Sacramento County

* = open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other boxes are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)*

Validated parking at Downtown Commons West Garage

▪ Secretary of State Building (1500 11th St., Sacramento)

▪ Oak Park Community Center (3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento)

▪ Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer (4641 Marconi Ave., Sacramento)*

▪ Department of Human Assistance (2450 Florin Road, Sacramento)*

▪ St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (7595 Center Parkway, Sacramento)*

Enter from Tangerine Avenue

▪ Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center (2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento)

▪ Unity of Sacramento Church (9249 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento)

▪ Fletcher Farm Community Center (7245 Fletcher Farm Drive, Sacramento)

▪ Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (4000 Truxel Road, Suite 3, Sacramento)*

Enter from Natomas Crossing Drive

▪ Greater Sacramento Urban League (3725 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento)

▪ City of Citrus Heights City Hall (6360 Fountain Square Drive, Citrus Heights)

▪ CNU Event Center (9650 W. Taron Drive, Elk Grove)

▪ The Center at District56 (8230 Civic Center Drive, Elk Grove)

▪ Bayside Church Folsom (870 Glenn Drive, Folsom)*

▪ Department of Human Assistance – Galt (210 N. Lincoln Way, Galt)*

▪ Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (4151 Don Julio Blvd., North Highlands)

▪ Rancho Cordova City Hall (2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova)

El Dorado County

Boxes are open 24 hours unless otherwise noted.

▪ Cameron Park Library (2500 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park)

▪ Gold Country Ace Hardware (4121 Cameron Park Drive, Cameron Park)

▪ Wine Country Station (3590 Carson Road, Camino)

5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Holiday Market Cool (5030 Ellinghouse Drive, Cool)

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ LogTown Country Market (6142 Crystal Blvd. # A, El Dorado)

7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ El Dorado Hills Park and Ride (4640 Post St., El Dorado Hills)

▪ El Dorado Hills Library (7455 Silva Valley Parkway, El Dorado Hills)

▪ California Welcome Center (2085 Vine St. #105, El Dorado Hills)

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Mar-Val Food Stores (6049 Front St., Georgetown)

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ El Dorado County Elections (2850 Fairlane Court, Placerville)

▪ Pioneer Park Community Center (6740 Fairplay Road, Somerset)

▪ South Lake Tahoe Library (1000 Rufus Allen Blvd.)

▪ Holiday Market South Lake Tahoe (2977 Highway 50, South Lake Tahoe)

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Grocery Outlet South Lake Tahoe (2358 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe)

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Placer County

Boxes are open 24 hours unless otherwise noted.

▪ Auburn City Clerk’s Office (1225 Lincoln Way, Room 9, Auburn)

Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Placer County Elections Office (2956 Richardson Drive, Auburn)

▪ Colfax City Clerk’s Office (33 S. Main St., Colfax)

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Granite Bay Library (6475 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay)

▪ Raley’s (6845 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Kings Beach Library (301 Secline St., Kings Beach)

▪ Lincoln City Clerk’s Office (600 6th St., Lincoln)

Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Sun City Lincoln Hills Orchard Creek Well Fit Center (965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln)

Weekdays, 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m to noon and 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

▪ Raley’s (39 Lincoln Blvd., Lincoln)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Loomis Town Clerk’s Office (3665 Taylor Road, Loomis)

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon

▪ Raley’s (6119 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Olympic Valley Public Utility District (305 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley)

Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Raley’s O-N-E Market (10001 Soaring Way, Truckee)

6 a.m to 11 p.m.

▪ Rocklin Library (4890 Granite Drive, Rocklin)

▪ Veterans’ Services Office (1000 Sunset Blvd. # 115, Rocklin)

Weekdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Rocklin City Clerk’s Office (3970 Rocklin Road, Rocklin)

Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ The Ranch House Community Center (851 Old Ranch House Road, Rocklin)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Placer County Warehouse (3715 Atherton Road, Rocklin)

▪ Bel Air (2341 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Roseville City Clerk’s Office (311 Vernon St., Roseville)

Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Roseville Downtown Library (225 Taylor St. Roseville)

Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

▪ Santucci Justice Center Revenue Services (10810 Justice Center Drive Suite 100, Roseville)

Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Martha Riley Library (1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville)

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Maidu Library (1530 Maidu Drive, Roseville)

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Bel Air (4008 Foothills Blvd., Roseville)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Raley’s (1915 Douglas Blvd., Roseville)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ The Old Firehouse (300 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City)

Yolo County

Boxes are open 24 hours unless otherwise noted.

▪ Davis City Hall (23 Russell Blvd., Davis)

▪ Nugget Market (409 Mace Blvd., Davis)

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Nugget Market (1414 E. Covell Blvd., Davis)

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Westlake Market (1260 Lake Blvd, Davis)

7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Esparto Regional Library (17065 Yolo Ave., Esparto)

▪ West Sacramento City Hall (1110 W. Capitol Ave., West Sacramento)

▪ Nugget Market (2000 Town Center Plaza, West Sacramento)

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Arteagas Starlite Supermarket (940 Sacramento Ave., West Sacramento)

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Lorenzo Market (121 E. Grant Ave., Winters)

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Woodland Post Office parking lot (720 Court St., Woodland)

▪ Raley’s (367 W. Main St., Woodland)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

▪ Bel Air (1885 E. Gibson Road, Woodland)

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.