With Sacramento voter turnout moving at record pace, in-person ‘vote centers’ set to open

More than 234,000 Sacramento County residents have cast their vote so far via mail and ballot drop boxes in what is shaping up to be a record turnout year. That’s twice as many votes than at this point in the 2016 presidential election

“We already have 25% of registered voter ballots in and processed,” county spokeswoman Janna Haynes said. “This has exceeded our expectations.”

Starting Saturday, voters will be offered a third voting option with the opening of the initial 18 in-person “vote centers” around the county. Those centers will be open for voting every day through Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Another 66 centers will open on Saturday, Oct. 31, and will be open daily through Election Day.

Registered Sacramento voters can cast their ballot at any of those centers (addresses listed below), regardless of where in the county they live.

On Election Day, all vote centers will be open to accommodating anyone who gets in line by 8 p.m.

Haynes said county officials encourage voters nonetheless to fill out their ballots at home and deposit them in one of the 71 official ballot drop boxes or drop them in the mail. That will allow them to avoid potential lines at vote centers.

The vote centers will be designed to keep people socially distanced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters at the centers will be asked to wear a mask. Those who do not want to wear a mask can summon a vote center worker to collect a filled-out ballot from them outside the center, including in some cases from their car at the curb.

If a person refuses to wear a mask and insists on voting in a vote center, officials say they will accommodate the person, but may ask them to wait until a more distanced ballot booth is available.

Haynes said officials do not expect crowds at the vote centers this weekend, but said the centers could get more crowded closer to Election Day. The county is urging voters to vote prior to Nov. 3, and to consider coming to centers mid-morning or mid-afternoon to avoid lunch and post-work crowds.

The three main voting options are mail, drop box or vote in person:

To avoid double voting, officials at vote centers will check a real-time computer database to determine if voters have already mailed in a ballot. If someone manages to double vote (for instance, dropping a ballot in the mail, then going to a vote center before that ballot is processed by the county), the county will accept the first ballot that arrives at the processing center from that voter and invalidate the second ballot, Haynes said.

In those cases, the county also will forward that voter’s information to the Secretary of State for fraud review, Haynes said.

The county has listed its 71 ballot drop box locations on its Voter Registration and Elections website. A shorter list of 58 of the drop boxes is included in the ballot envelope that was mailed to voters residences two weeks ago.

Vote Centers open as of Oct. 24

Sacramento County will open the first 18 vote centers throughout the county Saturday morning. The county will open another 66 vote centers on Oct. 31.

The first 18 centers are listed below. (On Election Day, all vote centers will be open longer hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

If you are in line at any of the voting sites before the closure hour, you will be allowed to vote.

