Sacramento election: Early results on the ‘strong mayor’ ballot measure

The city of Sacramento is not on track to get a new form of government.

Early returns Tuesday evening showed Measure A, the so-called “strong mayor” ballot measure, trailing, at 57% to 42%.

The measure would overhaul the city’s government structure to make the mayor the most powerful position in the city. Mayor Darrell Steinberg had pitched the Mayoral Accountability and Community Equity Act as a way for the city to move faster in addressing the homeless crisis and uplifting disadvantaged communities.

“If the voters say yes, we are going to move with greater urgency and dispatch on all these issues,” Steinberg said Tuesday afternoon outside a downtown restaurant. “If the voters say no, we are going to continue to fight to make things better. My message tonight, no matter how it turns out, is let’s continue fighting for the city that we want.”

If voters approve the measure, the mayor would be removed from the City Council, but would have the power to draft the city budget, which is currently done by City Manager Howard Chan. The mayor would also gain the power to veto council decisions and budget line items. The council would be able to overturn mayoral vetoes, but would need six votes to do so.

The decision will also have an impact on council redistricting. If the measure passes, a ninth council seat would be added to the council. If it fails, when redistricting occurs after the U.S. Census results come in, some council district lines will likely change, but no new seats would be added.

Measure A proponents said the new seat would cause the council to become more powerful and more representative of the neighborhoods, because each member would have fewer constituents. But the measure’s critics said the council and residents would actually be weaker because the mayor would become a more powerful decision maker.

The measure also would also require the city to set aside at least $40 million each year for inclusive economic development, including at least $10 million for youth programs and services.

That was the main reason that caused Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 to oppose the measure. The powerful union had supported a similar strong mayor measure in 2014, but that version did not require the city set aside a certain amount of funds each year. The Sacramento County Democratic Party, Sacramento City Teachers Union and the League of Women Voters of Sacramento County also opposed the measure. Those groups were featured on red and black “No on Measure A” yard signs deployed around the city.

On the other side, the Sacramento Central Labor Council, the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness endorsed the measure. Mailers said the measure would make it easier for the city to open homeless shelters faster, and would allow the mayor to require residents wear masks long before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order.

The opposition called the measure a power grab that would have given too much power to one person, veiled in equity measures that were too vague to enforce.

The measure would also strengthen the city’s ethics commission and increase public participation in the budget process, which activists have been asking for. The council can still implement those changes anytime (and Steinberg said they will), but the measure would make them permanent in the city charter.

The council voted 6-3 in early August to place the measure on the ballot, with Council members Jeff Harris, Allen Warren and Larry Carr voting against it.

Members who voted against it said a pandemic, when public meetings could not take place, was not the right time for voters to be asked to consider a massive change in government structure.

“This strong mayor measure is not going to solve our pandemic, it’s not going to solve our economic woes,” Harris said at the time. “In fact, it adds to them.”

Steinberg responded: “In my opinion, it is never the wrong time to do the right thing.”

Both sides agreed the decision should not be about Steinberg, but about what form of government is most appropriate for Sacramento: Council-manager, as it has now, or mayor-council?

The two largest cities in California, Los Angeles and San Diego, have a strong mayor forms of government. So do San Francisco, Fresno and Oakland.

San Jose, the third largest city in the state, does not have the system. Mayor Sam Liccardo announced in June he would also propose a “strong mayor” measure in that city. But a month later, facing criticisms about asking voters to make the decision during a pandemic, Liccardo dropped the idea.