Sacramento elections: Latest on who’s ahead in two competitive City Council races

With early results trickling in Tuesday night, incumbent Allen Warren is trailing behind his challenger to hang on to his Sacramento City Council seat representing North Sacramento, while Mai Vang and Pastor Les Simmons have essentially split the vote for the seat representing south Sacramento.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Vang had secured 50.33% of the vote, while Simmons had about 49.67%.

In the North Sacramento race for District 2, early results showed Sean Loloee had secured about 53% of the vote and Warren about 47%.

The results of the vote will change over the course of the night, as more ballots are counted. Final results will not come for weeks, as county election official process additional late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots are processed.

North Sacramento District 2

A real estate developer, Warren has been on the council since 2012. He was reelected by a wide margin in 2016, but failed to win a majority of the vote during the March primary.

Warren says his biggest accomplishments while representing North Sacramento neighborhoods have been attracting grocery stores, helping to keep the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento and uplifting disadvantaged youth with new programs.

The Sacramento Bee reported last month that Warren and his businesses had been issued notices for delinquent federal, state and county taxes totaling at least $472,080 since 2015.

Loloee owns two Viva Supermarkets in the district, including one in Del Paso Heights, an underserved neighborhood with little access to fresh food. The stores in the district employ 100 people and 95% live in North Sacramento, his website says.

In 2018, Loloee’s company was hit with a class-action lawsuit by two former Latino employees, claiming they were not paid overtime and were not given meal or rest periods. Loloee paid a settlement in September and has denied the charges.

A competitive race, Warren received nearly $139,000 in campaign donations this year, while Loloee received about $133,000 over the same period.

South Sacramento District 8

Either Vang or Simmons will replace District 8 Councilman Larry Carr, who is retiring, to represent the south Sacramento neighborhoods of Meadowview, Parkway, North Laguna Creek and Jacinto Creek.

Vang is an outgoing Sacramento City Unified School Board member and a former staffer for Carr. She had earned 47% of the vote during the March primary. Simmons is a senior pastor at South Sacramento Christian Center and a longtime community activist in south Sacramento.

Council members Carr, Warren, Angelique Ashby and Jeff Harris endorsed Vang, while Councilmen Steve Hansen, Jay Schenirer and Rick Jennings endorsed Simmons. Vang received more than $172,000 in campaign contributions this year, while Simmons received nearly $130,000 over the same period.