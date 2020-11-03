Sacramento is voting on rent control. See where Measure C stands in early returns

It’s looking unlikely that Sacramento will have a stricter version of rent control.

Early returns Tuesday evening showed the measure trailing 62% to 37%.

If the measure is defeated, it will mark the end of a hard-fought battle by tenant advocates that lasted more than two years.

In 2018, activists collected the more than 44,000 signatures required to get the measure on the ballot. The following year, the City Council adopted a less-strict version of rent control, expecting the ballot measure’s proponents to pull their version. But one of the three proponents of the measure, Michelle Pariset, did not sign a letter directing the city to pull it.

In June, the city sued Pariset, asking a judge to allow the council to leave the measure off the ballot, claiming it was unconstitutional. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steven M. Gevercer granted that request. Then, the Third District Court of Appeal ordered the city to put it on the ballot. A judge has yet to issue a final ruling on the measure’s constitutionality. If a judge rules it’s unconstitutional, then it will not be implemented, even if voters approve it, city spokesman Tim Swanson has said.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The measure would prohibit landlords from raising annual rents more than the inflation rate for that year. The measure would use the Consumer Price Index inflation figure for March of each year. For March 2020, the inflation rate was 2.5%. The current city ordinance and state law prohibit landlords from raising annual rents more than 5% plus the inflation rate. They use the April inflation figure. For April 2020, the inflation rate was 1%. That means landlords cannot currently raise rents more than 6% from last year.

The measure would also create an independent rent board, modeled after panels in San Francisco, Berkeley and Santa Monica. The board would set annual rent adjustments, go to court to enforce the measure and have other responsibilities. In its lawsuit, the city said the rent board was “so logistically flawed as to be incapable of effective implementation.”

While the ballot measure would be permanent, the city’s ordinance will be effective through Dec. 31, 2024 unless the City Council votes to continue it.

The Democratic Party of Sacramento, Alliance for Californians for Community Empowerment, the Democratic Socialists of America and Councilwoman-Elect Katie Valenzuela supported the measure.

The measure was opposed by the entire City Council, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg. The National Association of Realtors donated $250,000 to the opposition campaign. The California Association of Realtors donated at least $167,500. Those groups said that the measure would make it more expensive to build affordable housing in Sacramento.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The rent for the average Sacramento apartment increased 45% in the seven years following the Great Recession.