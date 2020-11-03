Live election updates: Sacramento area hits the polls amid tense presidential race

Sacramento-area residents are hitting the polls today in record numbers to vote in a momentous presidential race, as well as have their say on a long list of hot-button state and local issues Tuesday.

Polls in local counties are open until 8 p.m. and officials warn of the potential for long lines later in the day and evening.

We’re following the action throughout the day with updates from around the region.

Two-hour wait at Natomas vote center

The vote center in South Natomas had a two-hour wait time as of about noon, prompting election officials there to begin suggesting some people go to other nearby vote centers. The Natomas site is small, with limited capacity, officials said.

The elections call center was also telling voters to try other sites. The only other site with notable lines, as of noon, was Citrus Heights City Hall.

Incident at Citrus Heights City Hall

Elections officials reported a woman violated election laws at the Citrus Heights center at around 11 a.m. by standing inside the 100-foot “no electioneering” zone and telling people in line to take off their masks and chant for Trump.

Election workers approached her several times to tell her to move outside the zone. She initially refused, but later complied.

El Dorado clarifies ‘electioneering’ law

El Dorado County officials report vote centers have been busy but largely orderly. Election officials say some people have complained about what they believed was illegal “electioneering” at the polling place. Those were instances, though, of cars with bumper stickers parked in the parking lot out front, beyond the 100-foot no-campaigning zone.

Spokeswoman Carla Hass said representatives for both the Republican and Democratic parties are stationed at vote centers to observe the action.

Elk Grove issues — and stickers

At Elk Grove City Council chambers, election officials had to deal with a person who tried to campaign within the 100-foot no-electionering zone Tuesday morning.

“Someone was right outside,” official Dharon Grayson said. “We told them they had to move.”

We make sure to let them know they won’t do that.”

Some people declined to wear masks, prompting officials to process them with sufficient social spacing. “We’re ensuring distancing and we made sure people aren’t electioneering,” Grayson said.

At Elk Grove Library, voters used a drop-off site instead of voting in person. Vanessa Mason pulled up just before 9:30 a.m., her and her husband’s ballots in hand.

“It was nice and easy. Friendly people — and stickers! What else could you ask for,” Mason said. “It’s definitely changed the way we do things,” she said of the pandemic. “But it’s important that we can vote. However we do it, we do.”

Blue dots and voter intimidation?

A handful of people in a gated community in Roseville with Biden signs on their front lawns report someone spray painted a blue dot on the street in from of their homes. There was no vandalism of the homes or lawn signs, however.

Placer County elections chief Ryan Ronco said the vote was going smoothly in his county as of mid-morning, but officials are prepared for problems. That may include calling on sheriff’s deputies, if needed.

“We feel confident we are ready for any type of issue at the polls, whether it is a demonstration that is going sideways or a person angry at something, or a legitimate threat,” Ronco said.

First voter of the day

In Sacramento County, more than 1,000 people had cast votes in the first 15 minutes that the polls were open, “a strong start,” election official Janna Haynes said.

Patricia McElroy, 56, was among the first. She stood first in line at 6:30 a.m., a full half-hour before the vote center opened. She was there early because, she said, as an African American woman, it’s important to voice her opinion.

“Yes, I wanted to be first,” she said from behind her mask. Some 20 voters were already lined up behind her awaiting the opening, standing at marked, six-foot intervals. “People are still fighting hard for equal rights.”

The year 2020 has been a divisive one in the country, she said. “My wish is, no matter who you vote for, let’s just make it a peaceful day.”

Election worries

Nevertheless, in what has been an at-times ugly election season, officials say police and sheriff’s deputies are poised to intervene in case of disturbances. And election officials say they are prepared to tread a thin line between accommodating people who refuse to wear coronavirus masks, but taking a no-tolerance stance on electioneering or intimidating behavior at the polls.

In downtown Sacramento, some businesses boarded up their front windows Monday evening in case of street protests.

Sacramento officials were forced to call police last week when a voter became belligerent after being told to remove his MAGA hat in the vote center, and in Yolo County, officials are investigating a possibly race-based note left on a voter’s door.

Record number of voters

The election has been ongoing for a month. Sacramento election spokeswoman Haynes said the voting period, which has been underway for a month, has been relatively calm so far. But

The election so far has been historic locally, in the state and nationally, with record numbers of early votes already in.

Taking advantage of robust mail-in and drop-off ballot options, a record 60% of registered voters in Sacramento County had cast ballots as of Monday night.

El Dorado, Placer and Yolo also report that more than half of registered voters in those counties had turned in ballots before today’s final voting day.

Huge early turnout across California

The California Secretary of State says 12,780,739 ballots were cast before Election Day. That is more than half of all registered voters in the state. Most of those were ballots mail-in early enough to arrive at county offices before Election Day.

The Postal Service has 17 days after Election Day to get all remaining mail-in ballots, posted by today, to election offices for a final count.

Counseling for emotional distress

Some voters brought their emotions to the polls. Suzanne Jones, 62, a state worker, showed up before work Tuesday at her vote center saying she is nervous about the rancorous political tenor in the country.

“I’m more afraid than I’ve ever been,” she said. “I think we are precariously close to going to the extremes on all sides, right and left.”

With that in mind, the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento has a hotline for people to call who are struggling emotionally, including with issues involving the election or COVID-19. Senior Chaplain Mindi Russell says she had nine people request someone to talk to Monday.

“We are apolitical,” she said. “We know elections bring on anxiety. We are here to validate what they are feeling and (help) process it.”

Sacramento Kings basketballers tour

Members of the Sacramento Kings organization are teaming up with Be Woke.Vote to visit polling places across the city Tuesday, including Harrison Barnes, Bobby Jackson and mascot Slamson the Lion. The Kings said they were setting out to “share water, swag and motivation to voters waiting in line in under-served communities.”

Be Woke.Vote describes itself as a nonpartisan voter engagement initiative committed to mobilizing historically disengaged people of color. The group is also scheduled to visit polling locations at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer on Marconi Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area, Fletcher Farm Community Center off Florin Road and the Oak Park Community Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Voting basics: What you need to know

Voters are asked to wear a mask when at the vote center, following pandemic requirements set by the Secretary of State. Counties have made social-distancing accommodations to keep voters safe during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Anyone in line prior to 8 p.m. is allowed to vote, even after the published 8 p.m. closure time.

People who fill out their ballots can drop them off with a voter registration official at a vote center without having to stand in line, and in some cases will be able to ask a vote center worker to take their ballot from them at their car.

People who want to campaign must stand 100 feet or more from the entrance to a polling place.

The ballot drop boxes in counties will remain open as well for people to use who have filled out their ballot at home and do not want to go to a vote center. County elections officials will pick up ballots from those boxes at 8 p.m.

People who choose to can still drop their mail ballot into a U.S. Postal Service collection box, but must check the collection times listed on the outside of the box to make sure they are dropping their ballot off prior to the last collection of the day.

Voters can check the materials in the mailed ballot package or check on their county’s voter registration website to find address lists for vote centers and ballot drop boxes.

You can track your ballot’s progress through the system by signing up at the the Secretary of State page, WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

When do results come in?

Because there have been so many mail-in ballots, it will take several days for most results to be counted. Formally, the counties have several weeks to finish.

But, substantial early results will be published on county voter registration websites soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. Sacramento County officials plan to publish their first results at 8:15 p.m., and that number may account for more than half of all votes cast.

The county will update those numbers with further vote counts at 10 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m., then periodically in the days that follow.