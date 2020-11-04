Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

How did your neighborhood vote for president? See results in the Sacramento region

Joe Biden won far more votes than Donald Trump in the Sacramento region, according to election night results.

Based on returns as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Biden won about 60% of votes, compared to 38% for Trump. Biden was leading in Yolo, Sacramento and Placer counties. He trailed by a small margin in El Dorado County. Those numbers may change as more votes are counted.

Presidential Results

The results of the 2020 presidential election by precinct/city. Click area for more detail:
Biden
Trump
Tie/No Results
Graphic: Phillip Reese • Source: Board of Elections in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo Counties | Results as of 2 A.M. on Wednesday 11/4.

Phillip Reese is a data specialist at The Bee and teaches at Sacramento State: 916-321-1137.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Phillip Reese
Phillip Reese
Phillip Reese is a data specialist at The Sacramento Bee and an assistant professor of journalism at Sacramento State. His journalism has won the George Polk and Worth Bingham awards, and he was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service