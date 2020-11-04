How did your neighborhood vote for president? See results in the Sacramento region

Joe Biden won far more votes than Donald Trump in the Sacramento region, according to election night results.

Based on returns as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Biden won about 60% of votes, compared to 38% for Trump. Biden was leading in Yolo, Sacramento and Placer counties. He trailed by a small margin in El Dorado County. Those numbers may change as more votes are counted.

Presidential Results The results of the 2020 presidential election by precinct/city. Click area for more detail: Biden Biden Trump Trump Tie/No Results Tie/No Results Graphic: Phillip Reese • Source: Board of Elections in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo Counties | Results as of 2 A.M. on Wednesday 11/4.

Phillip Reese is a data specialist at The Bee and teaches at Sacramento State: 916-321-1137.