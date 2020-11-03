Elections
Sacramento officials: Avoid these 10 voting sites as long lines emerge at polls
Sacramento County elections officials report 10 of the 84 county vote centers are experiencing long lines and long waits, including waits of up to two hours at the South Natomas vote center.
Officials are asking voters who planned to go to those centers in the afternoon or evening to look up nearby vote center sites instead.
The center with the largest capacity for fast voting is Golden 1 Center arena downtown.
The congested centers are:
▪ Sylvan Oaks Library
▪ Hillsdale Baptist Church
▪ Depot Building
▪ Koreana
▪ APAPA
▪ Citrus Heights Fellowship
▪ Orangevale Community College
▪ South Natomas Library
▪ Robertson Community Center
▪ University of Phoenix
