Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Sacramento officials: Avoid these 10 voting sites as long lines emerge at polls

Sacramento County elections officials report 10 of the 84 county vote centers are experiencing long lines and long waits, including waits of up to two hours at the South Natomas vote center.

Officials are asking voters who planned to go to those centers in the afternoon or evening to look up nearby vote center sites instead.

The center with the largest capacity for fast voting is Golden 1 Center arena downtown.

The congested centers are:

Sylvan Oaks Library

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hillsdale Baptist Church

Depot Building

Koreana

APAPA

Citrus Heights Fellowship

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Orangevale Community College

South Natomas Library

Robertson Community Center

University of Phoenix

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service