Folsom City Council election: Two candidates who focused on COVID-19 response leading

Sutter Street Taqueria owner Rosario Rodriguez stands in her Folsom restaurant Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Rodriguez called for a swift business reopening in Folsom - a platform that helped her take a lead in the Folsom City Council race. jpierce@sacbee.com

Two candidates have taken decisive leads in the race for a pair of seats on the Folsom City Council.

YK Chalamcherla led a field of seven contenders, winning 23% of the vote as of early Wednesday morning. Rosario Rodriguez closely followed at 22%.

Mark Moore had earned 17% of the vote and his chances of slipping into the top two appeared slim.

Unlike regional neighbors like Sacramento and Roseville, cities that elect City Council members by district, Folsom residents elect council representatives at large. Thus, the two candidates with the most votes will earn the vacant spots on the council.

Chalamcherla, born in India and a former public servant for the Indian government in Singapore, had a slight lead over Rodriguez. Chalamcherla moved to Folsom after a weekend trip to the city in 2002, saying he fell in love with the community, according to his website. He currently works for the state of California managing technology operations for the state’s Medi-Cal system.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He ran on a platform that emphasized a coordinated city response to the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing public safety. His platform also included the need for the city to have sustainable infrastructure as it continues to grow.

Rodriguez, a Folsom restaurant owner, will also likely join the City Council. Rodriguez gained popularity during the race for speaking out on the need for swift economic recovery for Folsom businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez and her husband own Sutter Street Taqueria in Folsom’s Historic District and told The Sacramento Bee last month that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have caused her to cut staff hours and lose revenue. She advocated for a community-based reopening plan, which would examine coronavirus data by zip code rather than county.

Her platform also included support for public safety and the Folsom Police Department, which she said has done an “exceptional job” protecting the community, according to her website.

Moore, a retired firefighter and member of the Folsom Utility Commission, also ran on a platform emphasizing the need for a city-wide recovery effort focused not just on quelling the virus, but also addressing the city’s economic and psychological needs.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He also supported the concerns of the Historic District, saying on his website he was willing to work with the district’s association to find solutions for parking and increased patronage.