Worried your mail-in ballot didn’t make it? Here’s a very easy way to check

'Voting has never been easier' says Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shows how easy it is to vote in Sacramento at one of the many ballot drop boxes, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bel Air supermarket in Elk Grove.
By
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shows how easy it is to vote in Sacramento at one of the many ballot drop boxes, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bel Air supermarket in Elk Grove.
November 05, 2018 11:33 AM

It takes less than 30 seconds and a handful of clicks to find out if your vote-by-mail ballot was received in California.

The Secretary of State website offers a voter status page.

In addition to checking your registration status, the webpage will tell you if your provisional or vote-by-mail ballot has arrived.

All you need is your driver’s license or California ID card number and the last four numbers of your Social Security number on hand. Enter those, along with your name and date of birth, and hit “next.”

You’ll know in under a minute if the state got your mail-in vote, when it was received and the status of your ballot.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shows how easy it is to vote in Sacramento at one of the many ballot drop boxes, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at Bel Air supermarket in Elk Grove.

