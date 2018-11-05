Worried your mail-in ballot didn’t make it? Here’s a very easy way to check

It takes less than 30 seconds and a handful of clicks to find out if your vote-by-mail ballot was received in California.

The Secretary of State website offers a voter status page.

In addition to checking your registration status, the webpage will tell you if your provisional or vote-by-mail ballot has arrived.

All you need is your driver’s license or California ID card number and the last four numbers of your Social Security number on hand. Enter those, along with your name and date of birth, and hit “next.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You’ll know in under a minute if the state got your mail-in vote, when it was received and the status of your ballot.