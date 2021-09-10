Join us for The Sacramento Bee’s Recall Election Night Live Show

Will California voters choose to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom? If so, who will be the next governor?

Election day is Tuesday, Sept. 14, and The Sacramento Bee has complete coverage of the historic recall vote.

Join us on election night for a live show featuring Sacramento Bee political reporters Lara Korte and Sophia Bollag, moderated by Marcos Bretón.

We will be discussing California’s gubernatorial recall election, how we got here, and some of the potential outcomes of the night.

—

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What: The Sacramento Bee’s Recall Election Night Live Show

When: 9 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: This free event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Marcos Breton

Marcos Bretón oversees The Sacramento Bee’s Editorial Board. He’s been a California newspaperman for more than 30 years. He’s a graduate of San Jose State University, a voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame and the proud son of Mexican immigrants.

Sophia Bollag covers California politics and government. Before joining The Bee, she reported in Sacramento for the Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in California and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.